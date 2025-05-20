  • home icon
  • Paddy Pimblett in the crosshairs as lightweight mainstay calls out "arrogant" Scouser for European showdown

Paddy Pimblett in the crosshairs as lightweight mainstay calls out "arrogant" Scouser for European showdown

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 20, 2025 19:21 GMT
UFC 314: Chandler v Pimblett - Source: Getty
Veteran UFC lightweight sounds off on Paddy Pimblett and expresses interest in fighting him [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A lightweight fighter recently took aim at Paddy Pimblett and issued a callout for the Englishman to meet him in the octagon for a showdown of top European lightweights. He noted that he has animosity toward Pimblett for comments he had made in the past.

Pimblett has surged up the UFC lightweight rankings, especially following his latest win over Michael Chandler, which saw him earn a dominant third-round TKO. Following the bout, 'The Baddy' called out the top-ranked contenders, including Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan, and expressed his desire to become lightweight champion.

In his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Mateusz Gamrot put Pimblett on blast for his past comments he made about him. Gamrot mentioned that he would like to fight the Englishman next and believes it would be the biggest lightweight fight for European MMA. He said:

also-read-trending Trending
"I don't like [Pimblett]. He's talked too much. He's arrogant from England. He [said] things about me many times. I'd love [to] meet him in the octagon because his way to this position he has right now was so easy. If he got a good opponent against him, I don't think that he would win this fight. I'd love a fight with him. He's from Europe, I am from Europe. I think if UFC make this fight, it's gonna be the biggest fight in the lightweight division in Europe."
Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments regarding Paddy Pimblett below:

Mateusz Gamrot says Paddy Pimblett is a favorable matchup

Mateusz Gamrot also stated his belief that Paddy Pimblett is a very favorable matchup should it materialize in the near future.

In the aforementioned clip, Gamrot mentioned that he is predominantly a grappler and believes fighting another grappler of Pimblett's caliber would give him an edge:

"My opinion, he's great stylistic [matchup] for me and I'll beat him for sure. I love scrambling with somebody on the ground because my previous opponent was only a striker... Every time when I have opportunity, I submit the guy."
Check out the full episode featuring Mateusz Gamrot's comments regarding Paddy Pimblett below:

youtube-cover
