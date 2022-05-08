Paddy Pimblett discloses how heavy he gets by next Friday after an event

Paddy Pimblett won both of his UFC fights and was additionally awarded a 'Performance of the Night' bonus. There’s no doubt that the lightweight fighter has all the credentials to become an MMA superstar. However, his unhealthy lifestyle between fights has been a significant point of discussion.

While addressing the media before UFC 274, ‘The Baddy’ was asked about his weight gain. The reporter asked how much weight he would put on within a week after the fight.

Paddy Pimblett mentioned his last fight at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall and admitted that he gained about forty pounds by the Friday after the event:

"By next Friday I was about 87, 88 kilo. So about, what, what's that? About 190, 195 [pounds]. Something like that, yeah… I think I went back in the cage about 175 [pounds]."

Keep in mind that the lightweight limit is 155lbs, which equals about 70 kilos.

Watch Paddy Pimblett talk about his weight gain at 3:49 of the video below:

Pimblett’s love for junk food was apparent during his recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub. A picture of ‘The Baddy’ stuffing his mouth with a hamburger, taken from the show, went viral.

While he may be criticized for his food habits, the Englishman has been a fan favorite since his Cage Warrior days and carried that forward into the UFC. He was welcomed enthusiastically by the fans at UFC 274.

Paddy Pimblett predicts that Justin Gaethje and Rose Namajunas will win UFC 274

'The Baddy' and fellow UFC fighter Molly McCann were present at the Footprint Center to witness the action that would take place during UFC 274 and participated in various activities surrounding the event.

During one of many media appearances, both English fighters took a moment to share their predictions with the British media outlet BT Sport.

Both were asked who they thought would win the main event and were quick to reply that they picked Justin Gaethje to be victorious against Charles Oliveira. Pimblett added that he believes Rose Namajunas will defend her title, an opinion shared by his female associate.

Watch 'The Baddy' and Molly McCann make their predictions in the clip below:

