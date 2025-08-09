  • home icon
Paddy Pimblett doubling down on Ilia Topuria title fight callout sends fans into frenzy: "Easy money fights > real contenders"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 09, 2025 07:27 GMT
Ilia Topuria (left) gets called out by Paddy Pimblett (right). [Images courtesy: @theufcbaddy and @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett has long been itching for a chance to throw down with Ilia Topuria. The two men share a well-known rivalry and seem to be on a collision course. The Scouser's latest callout to the lightweight champion has sent MMA fans into a frenzy.

According to Pimblett, his beef with 'El Matador' started after some online trash talk with Topuria's countryman Guram Kutateladze, which unfortunately ended with 'The Baddy' posting a controversial tweet with many suspected of having the Russo-Georgian war connotations.

Ever since, the pair has been at each other's throats, finally facing off after the Georgian-born Spaniard's historic lightweight title win at UFC 317. Topuria has also, on several occasions, noted his interest in fighting Pimblett.

also-read-trending Trending

Earlier today, the Englishman doubled down on his callout to 'El Matador' in a post on Instagram, writing:

"Just waiting on that [telephone emoji] el chorizo I’m coming for youuuuu."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Pimblett's callout garnered much fanfare, and as the news started doing its rounds on social media, netizens chimed in with their thoughts and opinions.

@menacemma_ opined:

"Paddy calling out the champ while Arman [Tsarukyan] [is] standing right there is peak UFC matchmaking. Easy money fights > real contenders. Business model exposed in 4K."

@tinythanii chimed in:

"Paddy calling out Ilia like he stands a chance lmao adorable."
@FirstRdPicks commented:

"This fight is going to be ENORMOUS when it happens."

Check out a few more comments below:

Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X

When Paddy Pimblett said he'd "manhandle" Ilia Topuria

While Ilia Topuria is now the lightweight champion, Paddy Pimblett was not too hot on 'El Matador's' prospect at 155 pounds when the 28-year-old first moved up.

During an interview on Tobin Talks, 'The Baddy' labeled Topuria as "tiny" while claiming that he'd mandhandle him in the octagon. Furthermore, Pimblett outlined how he'd approach a fight against Topuria, saying:

"I don't understand why he's moved up; he is tiny. Saying he can't make the weight, he is tiny. He's not even a big featherweight, never mind big enough for lightweight. If he fights Islam, he'll get manhandled and submitted... I think I'll also manhandle him. Anyone who he's ever fought has only had a boxing match with him... If I fought him, I'd just kick him around the cage, until I took him down and submitted him."
Edited by Ujwal Jain
