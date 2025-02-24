Paddy Pimblett erupts with joy as Liverpool edges closer to historic 20th Premier League title with win over Manchester City

Paddy Pimblett didn't shy away from expressing his delight with an open heart after witnessing Liverpool FC's 2-0 victory over their English Premier League (EPL) rivals, Manchester City FC on Feb. 23. Liverpool's victory moved them closer to securing their 20th Premier League title.

Several noted UFC icons, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have showcased their passion for the sport of soccer on different occasions. Recently fans got to know about Pimblett's eye for soccer through one of his Instagram posts.

Being a Liverpudlian, Pimblett graced the Etihad Arena to support Liverpool FC along with his entourage for the 27th match of the EPL's 2024-25 season. Pimblett's home team found an early breakthrough as Mohamed Salah drove Harvey Elliott's grounded corner into Manchester City's net in the 14th minute of the match.

Salah showcased his class once more as he controlled the ariel ball perfectly and assisted Dominik Szoboszlai score the second goal for Liverpool in the 37th minute. Both sides created several other promising chances to score. But the final scoreline remained 2-0 in favor of Liverpool.

Pimblett posted a photo with his entourage on Instagram and expressed happiness at Liverpool's victory. He wrote:

"We’re gonna win the league, we’re gonna win the league🎵Up the mighty reds"

Liverpool FC won their last EPL title in the 2019-20 season, marking their 19th title triumph. They are currently at the top of the table with 19 wins in 27 games and 64 points.

Paddy Pimblett was impressed by his upcoming rival's hilarious skit imitating him

The UFC brass recently announced that Paddy Pimblett will take on Michael Chandler at UFC 314. Chandler recently turned into an impressionist to film a hilarious skit imitating him.

'Iron' donned a blonde wig to look like Pimblett but failed to imitate his style in his shadow-strikes.

Pimblett laughed out loud after witnessing Chandler's hysterical antics in the video. His comment read:

"Yes, Mike [Chandler]. I love this lad🤣🤣🤣 See you at the top brother👊🏻🌴 "

Paddy Pimblett's comment on @mikechandlermma's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @mikechandlermma on Instagram]

