Ex-UFC star reacts to 'in camp' Michael Chandler rocking a blonde wig like upcoming opponent Paddy Pimblett

A former UFC fighter has reacted to Michael Chandler donning a blonde wig akin to his upcoming opponent Paddy Pimblett's hairstyle.

Ad

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Chandler vs. Pimblett will be a five-rounder, which will co-headline UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, in April. With the bout just a month and a half away, both lightweights are deep in preparation. Notably, Chandler recently took to X to share a humorous clip of himself shadow-boxing in a blonde wig. The American captioned his post:

"In. Camp. #UFC314"

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson reacted in the comments section. Now plying his trade in the PFL, Brunson commented below KillCliff FC teammate Chandler's post with three laughing emojis.

"😂😂😂"

Check out Derek Brunson's reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Derek Brunson seemingly knew Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett was in the works

Derek Brunson also weighed in on the Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett matchup. The former fighter notably took to X back in December last year, long before the UFC announced the bout.

Brunson claimed that Chandler is a "step up" in competition for Pimblett and that if the Brit comes out on top, he'll become a true "believer" in 'The Baddy'. He wrote on X:

Ad

"This is a step up in competitor. If Paddy passes, I’m a believer! Who y’all got."

Check out Derek Brunson's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pimblett is coming off a first-round submission win over promotional veteran King Green last year, which took his UFC record to a perfect 6-0, with four finishes. The victory over Green saw the Liverpool native climb to the No.12 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings.

He'll have a chance to break into the top ten when he squares off against No.7-ranked Chandler, who most recently came up short against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.