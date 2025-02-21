Zesty spice in the house” - Fans react as Michael Chandler mocks Paddy Pimblett in hilarious workout video ahead of UFC 314 fight 

The war of words and pre-event social media taunts have kicked off with Michael Chandler recently dropping a video mocking his next opponent Paddy Pimblett. It was recently announced that the pair will lock horns in a five-round clash at UFC 314.

Chandler is eager to rebound from his UFC 309 loss to Charles Oliveira, which marked his fourth loss in last five octagon outings. As for Pimblett, the UK MMA star is undefeated in the UFC, with six straight wins and four finishes. The event is set to go down on April. 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Pimblett posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "It's go time," suggesting that he's well-equipped to take on the challenge in hand. Chandler, seemingly in response, posted a video sporting a replica wig of Pimblett's signature hairstyle and wrote:

"In camp!"

Check out Michael Chandler's X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to Chandler's video and wrote:

"Zesty Spice in the house."

"Love him or hate him Mike cuts the best fight promo in the biz. We gotta get you in a movie champ @MikeChandlerMMA."

"Now do one where you’re eating pizza and talking like him. Lol!"

"Getting ready to make another paycheck by taking an L. At Least the fights are mostly entertaining. Just watch all the cheating though."

"Hey buddy, little memo since you don’t realize it but you're 1/5 in your last 5 fights. So what makes you think anyone is intimidated by your shadow boxing."

Fans react to Michael Chandler's video mocking Paddy Pimblett. [Screenshots courtesy: @MikeChandlerMMA on X]

Michael Chandler promises an entertaining clash against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

Michael Chandler is scheduled to face Paddy Pimblett in a five-round lightweight contest at UFC 314. Chandler, who's coming off tough losses against Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, fancies his chances against Pimblett in a matchup that has the potential to be an instant classic.

While embracing the challenges presented by Pimblett, Chandler believes that the young UK MMA star is in for a rough night. Previewing the fight in a video on X, Chandler said:

“I like the matchup, love the matchup actually. I respect Paddy. I think Paddy is a skilled fighter. I think he’s still got a bright future, but I think he’s going to run into a buzz saw named Michael Chandler on April 12th. As always, I will be the most entertaining guy that steps inside the octagon that night. I will have everybody on their feet. I will have everybody on the edge of their seat. In typical Chandler fashion, we’re going in there with one goal in mind, and that’s to separate our opponent from consciousness.”

Check out Michael Chandler's X post below:

