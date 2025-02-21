"Same exact schtick everytime" - Fans react as Paddy Pimblett faces cold 'early finish' threat from Michael Chandler after fight announcement

MMA fans are buzzing with anticipation after Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett was announced for UFC 314. The bout promises an exciting clash between two dynamic fighters, and Chandler foresees an early finish against 'The Baddy'.

Pimblett is unbeaten in the UFC, most recently beating King Green via first-round submission last year. Meanwhile, Chandler is coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last year. In his interview with ESPN MMA following the fight announcement, the American expressed his confidence in the matchup, saying:

"The Paddy train stops in Miami and he's gonna have to go back to the drawing board. He's a great dude, but I plan on landing some big punches and finishing him early."

Check out Michael Chandler's prediction below:

Fans were quick to react to Chandler predicting an early finish. One remarked:

“Almost like @MikeChandlerMMA says this same exact schtick everytime, completely underestimating his opponent…and then gets smoked.”

Others commented:

“Sounds good.. you just gotta make that a reality, and you’ll have an instant fan in me”

“Mike NEEDS to win this one.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Michael Chandler's comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Michael Chandler is eager to return to the win column against Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler recently disclosed how quickly he agreed to fight Paddy Pimblett on April 12 in Miami. He said he was on vacation when he got the fight offer and went to Las Vegas the next day to see his team and negotiate the terms.

Chandler cited that, in a game where things move fast, the ideal thing to do is to act right away, even if the plan is not ideal. Instead of waiting for months to concoct the perfect plan, he deduced that an imperfect plan executed right away is the best path forward.

Moreover, Chandler is determined to bounce back after coming up short against Charles Olivera in their rematch. In his recent post on X, he spoke about his preparedness ahead of the bout and his eagerness to return to the win column. 'Iron' said:

"After the last fight, one of the most disappointing losses of my career, I wanted to get right back on the horse, get right back in the octagon."

He added:

"In typical Chandler fashion, we’re going in there with one goal in mind, and that’s to separate our opponent from consciousness."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

