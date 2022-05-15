"Best lightweight in the world" - Paddy Pimblett shares his admiration for Charles Oliveira

Paddy Pimblett has expressed his appreciation for former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. In a vlog video posted to his ‘Paddy The Baddy’ YouTube channel, Pimblett can be seen praising Oliveira after his incredible win at UFC 274 on May 7th.

Oliveira held the UFC lightweight title leading up to the UFC 274 event. However, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight for his UFC lightweight title matchup against Justin Gaethje, weighing in at 155.5 pounds which is 0.5 pounds over the lightweight title bout limit.

Resultantly, Oliveira was stripped of his title and was ineligible to win it even if he beat Gaethje at UFC 274. Meanwhile, since 'The Highlight' made weight, he was eligible to win the title if he beat Oliveira. Their fight headlined the UFC 274 card and witnessed 'Do Bronx' defeat Gaethje via first-round submission.

In his vlog regarding UFC 274, Paddy Pimblett featured his live octagon-side reaction to the Oliveira-Gaethje matchup from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. ‘The Baddy’ was seemingly in awe of Oliveira’s spectacular stoppage victory over ‘The Highlight.’ Proceeding to label the Brazilian fighter as the best lightweight, the Englishman said:

“Sick!” Pimblett added, “Best lightweight in the world right there.”

Presently, the consensus is that Oliveira will fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title next. It was initially believed that the winner of a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush would face Oliveira for the vacant title.

Nevertheless, the consensus is that Makhachev, who’s on a 10-fight win streak, could simply be booked to compete against Oliveira rather than first having to beat Dariush. The UFC is yet to officially announce who’ll fight 'Do Bronx' for the vacant title.

Paddy Pimblett is uninterested in being more active unless his fighter pay increases

Paddy Pimblett is 2-0 in the UFC thus far. ‘The Baddy’ is expected to face Ottman Azaitar at UFC London on July 23rd. While he’s competed frequently in the UFC, Pimblett recently claimed that he won’t be more active unless he’s paid more for his fights.

Speaking to Brendan Schaub on the Food Truck Diaries, ‘The Baddy’ highlighted that he earns more money outside the octagon than he does in his fights. Pimblett said:

“I make more money outside the octagon. And it makes me laugh when people are commenting on my stuff and things saying, ‘He’s not active enough. He doesn’t fight enough. He only; he should be fighting four times a year.’ Why? Why should I fight four times a year? Give me a reason when I’m earning more outside the cage than I am in it.”

