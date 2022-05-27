Paddy Pimblett to face Jordan Leavitt on July 23 at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his octagon return when he takes on Jordan Leavitt on July 23 at UFC London.

'The Baddy' will make his third promotional appearance on the London card. He has won both his fights so far in the UFC. He earned a first-round knockout finish over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut in 2021. The Liverpudlian then submitted Rodrigo Vargas in his second UFC fight at the last UFC London event.

Meanwhile, Leavitt will be making his fifth octagon appearance when he steps into the cage with Pimblett. The former Dana White's Contender Series alumni is coming off a split-decision win against Trey Ogden in April.

'The Monkey King' is currently 3-1 in his UFC career so far. He earned a slam KO win in his first UFC fight against Matt Wiman. Leavitt then dropped a decision against Claudio Puelles in his second UFC fight in June 2021. He submitted Matt Sayles in his next bout before his last win against Ogden.

Can Paddy Pimblett buid on his flying start with a win over Jordan Leavitt?

Paddy Pimblett has managed to live up to the expectations so far in his UFC career. However, in both of his wins, 'The Baddy' has absorbed some clean shots to his chin. Many believe he needs to improve defensively before facing off against the elites of the lightweight division.

Fans will keep a close eye on how he fares in his third UFC fight. He will once again be a part of the card in his home country. Paddy Pimblett's popularity has only risen with time. One can expect it to grow further if he manages yet another win against an established lightweight fighter like Leavitt.

The UFC London card in July is set to be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. This will be the second straight card Aspinall will be headlining in his home country. The Englishman earned a submission win in his last fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC London. A similar performance might secure him a title shot next.

Another English fighter, Darren Till, is also set to make his much-anticipated return to action at UFC London. 'The Gorilla' will fight Jack Hermansson in a middleweight co-main event.

