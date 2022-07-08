"I like everything" - Paddy Pimblett lists his best foods, declines to choose a favourite

Paddy Pimblett is on track to become one of the UFC's biggest stars. However, he recently admitted that he may also be on track to becoming a type 2 diabetic.

Since joining the UFC, Pimblett has been talked about just as much for his post-fight eating habits as his skills in the octagon. Speaking to Gary Neville, Pimblett was asked to name his favourite food, which he stated was an impossible task. Instead, he rattled off a list of foods that would rival that of Augustus Gloop.

"I can't pick a favourite meal. I like that many different types of food. I love pizza, I love pasta, I love Chinese food, salt and pepper chicken, wings are one of my favourite, quadruple burgers. I can't name one food, 'cause I like everything."

Many fighters in the lightweight division walk around at about 180 pounds, occassionally broaching the 190-mark. Meanwhile, Pimblett is reported to walk around at over 200 pounds when out of camp.

TJ Dillashaw criticises Paddy Pimblett's work ethic and diet

Paddy Pimblett's weight gain outside of fight camp hasn't gone unnoticed, as fighters and MMA personalities alike have chimed in.

Speaking to Brendan Schaub on episode 287 of The Schaub Show, TJ Dillashaw brought into question the dedication Pimblett has towards attaining UFC gold. He spoke of the physical toll that drastic changes in weight like that have on your body. However, he did admit that the youth of the Liverpudlian may be a factor in his dietary decison making.

"If you keep that same work ethic that he has now, he will never be a champion. You know what I mean? You can't have that down time, you can't get that fat."

Only time can tell whether Pimblett will decide to switch up his approach to eating. It would be a shame to see someone of his talent take years off their career, simply because he did not take care of his body properly. With the right people around him, Pimblett should be able to make the best decision for his career.

