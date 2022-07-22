"I've already won" - Paddy Pimblett extremely disappointed at Jordan Leavitt for turning down sit-down with him

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to come up against Jordan Leavitt this weekend at UFC London. Over the past few months, things have become increasingly tense between the pair, with words being exchanged on both sides.

Pimblett feels as though the mental warfare has proved too much for Leavitt. The two fighters were scheduled to do a sit-down interview together, which has been declined by Leavitt. Pimblett still showed up for the interview and noted that his opponents' lack of appearance proved to everyone that Pimblett was in his head.

"I can't believe he's turned it down. That just shows me, like, I genuinely feel like I've already won."

Pimblett claims that prior to their scheduled bout, he had no problem with Leavitt. But that quickly changed after Leavitt threatened to twerk in the cage following a victory over Paddy Pimblett.

As one could imagine, being a lad from Liverpool, that did not sit well with Pimblett. Ever since then, it has been a war of words — Leavitt was described as "an absolute crab" by Pimblett during this week's UFC media day.

"I didn't mind him, lad, before the fight got announced. You know what I mean? But, he's been talking all sorts of crazy sh*t, lad. And he is an absolute crab. You know what I mean? Can't throw a punch to save his life."

Pimblett's is already someone with a high level of confidence and self-belief, but this must have skyrocketed the moment he caught wind of Leavitt's decision to decline their collaborative interview.

Paddy Pimblett hoping to make a statement against Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett will look to send a message to fellow lightweights with his performance against Jordan Leavitt. Bad blood has been brewing between Pimblett and Leavitt for some time now, and Pimblett has bad intentions going into the fight.

When asked about Leavitt, Pimblett said:

"Yeah he has, he's just pissed me off. I didn't mind him when the fight got announced. I really didn't mind him, lad."

Pimblett will be hoping to channel his anger into a memorable finish. As someone who seems keen to try and create a new headline every time he fights, Pimblett will have few better opportunities to do so than in his home country on Saturday night.

