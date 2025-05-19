Paddy Pimblett in focus at UFC Vegas 106 after Jared Gordon labels Scouser "a star"

Despite not fighting at the event, Paddy Pimblett was a topic of conversation at UFC Vegas 106. Specifically, Jared Gordon's post-fight interview after his stellar first-round knockout of Thiago Moisés.
Gordon was respectful throughout, and praised Pimblett tremendously. In fact, he predicted Michael Chandler's brutal TKO loss to the Scouser at UFC 314. As a training partner of Chandler and a former opponent of Pimblett, Gordon had intimate knowledge of both, and favored the Scouser.
"Listen. I'm Michael Chandler's teammate, and I knew how that fight was gonna go. I'm not trying to talk sh*t about Mike. He's a friend of mine, we're friendly, but I knew. They did a great job matching Paddy, is what I'm trying to say here, and I'm not trying to talk sh*t about Mike, because we are friends, but he's 2-5, right, or whatever he is in the UFC?"
Gordon labeled 'The Baddy' as a "star" and said:
"Dude, when I fought him and he walked out, I was like, 'Holy sh*t. This is f*cking amazing.' It took him 20 minutes to get to the cage. I'm like, 'Man, I'm f*cking getting cold in here.' But I'm enjoying this. When I was in Miami, when he fought Chandler in Miami, dude, the walkout? I'm like, 'Dude, this f*cking guy's got it going on, dude.' And I like him. Every time I see him, we have fun, we laugh. We were f*cking eating cookies together or some sh*t, I don't know. But he's a star, bro."
Check out Jared Gordon praising Paddy Pimblett (9:41):
Pimblett and Gordon crossed paths at UFC 282 in December 2022, where Pimblett won via controversial unanimous decision. Now, though, they're on completely different career trajectories.
Paddy Pimblett is on the verge of a lightweight title fight
After beating Michael Chandler at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett's plan included facing Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, or Justin Gaethje to secure a title shot. However, 'The Diamond' is set to face Max Holloway at UFC 318, while 'do Bronx' faces Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317.
If either man captures the belt, Pimblett would be a sensible challenger. He has a rivalry with Topuria, and has already challenged Oliveira.