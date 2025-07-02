Paddy Pimblett gets 100% real on why Max Holloway could spoil Dustin Poirier's UFC retirement: "Beat him three times"

Paddy Pimblett believes Dustin Poirier's retirement fight at UFC 318 might not go 'The Diamond's' way.

Ad

Standing against Poirier at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana will be Max Holloway. The current BMF champion and a fighter he has already beaten on two occasions.

While this history might sway the MMA community to favor 'The Diamond' in their third meeting, 'The Baddy', for one, is convinced that this history will instead be fuel for the former featherweight champion to be more motivated to get the win.

During a recent interview on the Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast, the No.10 ranked UFC lightweight said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It'd be heavy for Holloway that, like, if there are two different fighters who've beat him three times. I've seen him say something like, you know, 'He took a lot from me. He gave me my first loss, and he took away from me like an eight-fight win streak or whatever, so I'm going to take his retirement fight... I think Holloway is motivated. I can see Holloway winning, to be honest."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below: 1:02:12

Ad

Holloway and Poirier first crossed paths at UFC 143 in a featherweight bout during 'Blessed's' promotional debut, where 'The Diamond' earned a submission win in the opening round.

The pair then clashed after more than seven years at UFC 236, this time at 155 pounds, with the judges seeing it as a unanimous decision for Poirier.

'Blessed' is 3-2 in his last five, most recently suffering a devastating KO by Ilia Topuria. Poirier, meanwhile, is 2-3, suffering a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev in his most recent bout.

Ad

When Paddy Pimblett lost his mind over Max Holloway's UFC 300 KO

Max Holloway's UFC 300 KO win over Justin Gaethje will forever go down as one of the greatest knockouts in combat sports history. Suffice it to say, much like the entire MMA fandom, Paddy Pimblett too lost his mind witnessing the buzzer-beater finish.

During the historic pay-per-view, Holloway took command early, injuring 'The Highlight's' nose with a spinning kick in the dying moments of the opening round. While there were moments of brilliance from Gaethje for the rest of the fight, it was the former featherweight champion who was leading the dance.

Ad

As the seconds ticked away in the last round, both fighters met in the middle of the octagon and started trading heavy shots. Holloway connected with a crisp right hand to the jaw, knocking his opponent out cold with one second left on the clock.

Watching the historic moment unfold, Pimblett was lost for words, before admitting that it was one of the "sickest" knockouts he'd ever seen.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's reaction below (7:50):

Ad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.