Paddy Pimblett gets brutally honest about main motivators for fight against Michael Chandler 

Paddy Pimblett is currently undefeated in the UFC. The Scouser is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314, and ahead of the fight, Pimblett discussed his motivators for the pivotal matchup.

Ad

'The Baddy' is coming off a dominant submission victory over King Green, which saw him enter the rankings. He can break into the top 10 with a win over No.7-ranked Chandler in Miami next weekend.

In a joint interview with ESPN MMA, Pimblett expressed his desire to take Chandler's spot and elevate his stature in the division.

"Obviously, I'm want to come and take rank seven off Michael [Chandler], you know what I mean? That's the motivation. Want to stop getting called a prospect and start getting called a contender so that's the goal.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Delving into what's motivating him, Pimblett continued:

"The goal is always to become world champion and obviously the extra motivation is me babies, you know what I mean? I've got to put food on the table for them and If I lose I won't be getting anywhere as much so there's no such thing as losing. We just come in to win."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:22):

Ad

Former rival of Paddy Pimblett predicts Michael Chandler to win at UFC 314

Despite putting on entertaining fights, Michael Chandler stands at 2-4 in his UFC career. Notable opponents he has lost to include Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. However, amidst these challenges, Chandler has built a reputation for his devastating knockout power.

Recently, Jared Gordon, who was defeated by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282, previewed the co-main event of UFC 314. In an interview session with Home of Fight, leaning towards 'Iron' to win, Gordon said:

Ad

"I think it's a tough fight for both of them... Obviously, Mike has fought some of the best guys in the UFC, and he doesn't have the win record, but all of them have been pretty amazing fights... And you know you're probably gonna get punched in the face by Michael when you fight him. So, there's a really good chance that he could hurt you and finish you. So, I think Mike could definitely win and I'm sure he's probably favored to win."

Ad

Check out Jared Gordon's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.