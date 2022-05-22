Paddy Pimblett goes back and forth with Twitter users after Liverpool F.C decide to host trophy parade on the 29th of May

Paddy Pimblett got into a verbal spat with a host of Twitter users over Liverpool F.C. deciding to celebrate on May 29 if they win the UEFA Champions League.

The Kops are set to take on Real Madrid in the final on May 28. If they triumph, the Reds will go on a parade the next day. However, on the same day Juventus will have a memorial in honor of the victims of the unfortunate Heysel Stadium disaster.

A fan pointed out that it's disrespectful on Liverpool's part to celebrate on that date. However, 'The Baddy' replied that it was UEFA who decided the date of the final as he wrote:

"So it’s our fault now the final has fell on may 28th? Well got booked by UEFA on that date the haters make me laugh ya know any excuse to have a go at Liverpool! It’s standard that u do a parade day after last game of the season we done the same in 05 & 19, u okay chapo?"

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy Therealchapo @Therealchapo2 @theufcbaddy Let’s hear you on this mr ball bag. Love sticking your nose in don’t you @theufcbaddy Let’s hear you on this mr ball bag. Love sticking your nose in don’t you https://t.co/K2alOQYOGm So it’s our fault now the final has fell on may 28th? Well got booked by UEFA on that date🤣the haters make me laugh ya know any excuse to have a go at Liverpool! It’s standard that u do a parade day after last game of the season we done the same in 05 & 19, u okay chapo? twitter.com/therealchapo2/… So it’s our fault now the final has fell on may 28th? Well got booked by UEFA on that date🤣the haters make me laugh ya know any excuse to have a go at Liverpool! It’s standard that u do a parade day after last game of the season we done the same in 05 & 19, u okay chapo? twitter.com/therealchapo2/…

Another fan sided with 'The Baddy' to point out that some were making fun of the victims of the infamous Hillsborough disaster a short while ago. Pimblett wrote that fans would do anything to take a shot at Liverpool:

"Imagine making a twitter just to go on about dead ppl? Seriously mate r u okay? Be boss to get this helmets IP address."

The exchanges didn't end there as the UFC lightweight fighter went back-and-forth with others as well.

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy twitter.com/thomasm8m/stat… Thomas Morris @ThomasM8M @theufcbaddy I made the account months ago, it’s my real name it was my real pic before you started throwing around insults big man. I think I’ve made a valid point this morning. Your just a dumb cunt. And il give you my residential address if you want mush @theufcbaddy I made the account months ago, it’s my real name it was my real pic before you started throwing around insults big man. I think I’ve made a valid point this morning. Your just a dumb cunt. And il give you my residential address if you want mush It’s my real name 🤣🤣let’s see a real pic of u then son? Even better sends a pic of ya driver’s license you’ve just said you’ll give us ur residential so go on? Let’s see Thomas Morris ID with his residential on if u actually have a set of balls? Doubt it tho keyboard warrior It’s my real name 🤣🤣let’s see a real pic of u then son? Even better sends a pic of ya driver’s license you’ve just said you’ll give us ur residential so go on? Let’s see Thomas Morris ID with his residential on if u actually have a set of balls? Doubt it tho keyboard warrior 💩 twitter.com/thomasm8m/stat…

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy Thomas Morris @ThomasM8M @theufcbaddy You was blatantly giving people shit about the national anthem last week this week your talking disrespecting the heysel disaster. Your a fucking idiot, the only one affected by crack when your mum was smoking it when you was conceived @theufcbaddy You was blatantly giving people shit about the national anthem last week this week your talking disrespecting the heysel disaster. Your a fucking idiot, the only one affected by crack when your mum was smoking it when you was conceived No yous we’re giving us shit for not signing the national anthem u lil mince lover! We’re has anyone disrespected Heysel? The best thing is the club r doing a memorial for them tomorrow morning that’s why the parade starts late u absolute dumb cunt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/thomasm8m/stat… No yous we’re giving us shit for not signing the national anthem u lil mince lover! We’re has anyone disrespected Heysel? The best thing is the club r doing a memorial for them tomorrow morning that’s why the parade starts late u absolute dumb cunt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/thomasm8m/stat…

Paddy Pimblett might face Ottman Azaitar next

Paddy Pimblett has fought twice in the UFC so far and has finished both of his opponents inside the first-round. He knocked out Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut in 2021. 'The Baddy' then submitted Rodrigo Vargas in his next fight at UFC London.

While the former Cage Warriors star has gotten off to a good start inside the octagon, many have criticized his tendency to get hit cleanly on the chin.

He might reportedly face the hard-hitting Ottman Azaitar in his next fight. Pimblett's defensive prowess might just get put to the test. While there isn't any question of the Liverpudlian's toughness, fans will likely wonder if Pimblett chooses to work on his defensive game prior to stepping into the octagon with Azaitar.

