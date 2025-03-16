Paddy Pimblett hypes up British MMA prospect Luke Riley by urging Dana White to sign him to UFC: "Who can’t wrestle?!"

Paddy Pimblett is gearing up for his much-anticipated bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 314. Amid his intense training camp, Pimblett supported his long-time training partner from Cage Warriors, Luke Riley. Riley splendidly culminated his Cage Warriors career with undoubtedly the biggest win. The crowd was uncontrollable after he delivered a flawless knockout against Tariel Abbasov.

Following Riley's win, Pimblett uploaded a video of his knockout and him cheering for Riley. He captioned the video, appreciating Riley's win and also mentioning his wrestling abilities. Pimblett even tagged Dana White, asking the UFC CEO to sign him.

Pimblett wrote:

"Who can’t wrestle?! @lukerileymma is ready for anyone and anything inside the cage @danawhite you already know who my boy is get him signed to the @ufc he’s too good not to be on the roster beating some FWs up for fun"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post below:

Paddy Pimblett knew about Michael Chandler fight before the world did

Paddy Pimblett, in a recent interview with Jon Anik, said that he knew about his fight with Michael Chandler since December, that is long before the official announcement was made, which was around February. His manager gave him a call asking him if he wanted to take up the fight with Chandler, and the Brit agreed without any hesitation.

Pimblett also talked about how he previously, in one of his vlogs, said that he was about to fight one of the top eight in his weight division. He is currently ranked 12th in the UFC lightweight rankings.

Pimblett said:

"My manager rang me saying, 'Would you fight Chandler next?' I was like, 'Yeah, of course.' He was like, 'Going to have to speak to him, see what’s happening.' I knew like 10 days before Christmas or something like that. On one of my vlogs, I said at the end, 'Going to fight someone in the top eight next—I'll see you at the top.' A lot of people caught onto it, but it never got announced until mid-February."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments in the video below: (5:33)

