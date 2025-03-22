Paddy Pimblett includes Khabib Nurmagomedov among his three dream fights in the UFC

In a recent Q&A hosted by the UFC, Paddy Pimblett highlighted the great Khabib Nurmagomedov as one of three dream opponents he wishes he could have fought. The other two were reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

Ad

His reasoning for choosing the three was sound. McGregor would have been a life-changing opportunity, as he is the biggest pay-per-view star in MMA history. Meanwhile, possible wins over Nurmagomedov and Makhachev would launch Pimblett's legacy into the stratosphere.

"Money-wise, you'd say Conor McGregor, wouldn't you, know what I mean? Pay-per-view buys. For legacy, you'd wanna say Khabib or Islam."

Check out Paddy Pimblett revealing his three dream opponents (19:09):

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Unfortunately for Pimblett, Nurmagomedov retired back in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0. Meanwhile, McGregor has shown no serious sign of returning to the octagon after a four-year absence since his devastating leg break.

There was a glimmer of hope last year when McGregor was booked to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 before he withdrew due to a fractured toe. However, as things stand, Makhachev is the only opponent of the three that Pimblett stands a chance of facing.

Ad

Makhachev is actively fighting and is the current lightweight champion, holding the most coveted prize in the division. However, to do so, Pimblett must continue his climb up the rankings to justify a title shot, as he is currently ranked outside of the top 10.

Paddy Pimblett could earn a title eliminator with a win at UFC 314

At UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett will take on the most daunting challenge of his career when he faces former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and one-time UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler. It is a matchup of high stakes, though mainly for Pimblett, as Chandler has a losing record in the UFC.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is also a risky bout, as Chandler's rounded skill set and physical attributes present real dangers for Pimblett. Chandler is fast, explosive, and very powerful, while Pimblett tends to fight without tucking his chin or moving his head off the center line. A well-timed right hand for Chandler could be a fight-ender.

However, a win for Pimblett would shoot him up the rankings and almost certainly land him in a title eliminator, possibly against heated rival Ilia Topuria.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.