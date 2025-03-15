Paddy Pimblett issues ice cold warning to UFC veterans ahead of fight against Michael Chandler: "New guard is coming in"

Paddy Pimblett is set to return to the octagon at UFC 314 to take on Michael Chandler in a lightweight showdown. The pair will co-headline the pay-per-view event. As he prepares for the ultimate showdown, Pimblett issues an ice-cold warning to the UFC veterans.

Ad

The 30-year-old English fighter made his promotional debut in the UFC in 2021 and is still undefeated. Pimblett has secured victories over notable fighters like Tony Ferguson and King Green in UFC as of now.

'The Baddy' shared a video of his training on his YouTube channel in which he spoke about the face-off with 'Iron'. Pimblett also warned the "old guard" of the arrival of the "new guard":

"I like him he likes me, it was nice to size Chandler up, a lot of people were surprised that how much bigger I am than him and I knew I was going to be that much bigger than him. I'm gonna show everyone that the old guards on the way out and the new guard is coming in."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:12):

Ad

Paddy Pimblett doesn't think Ilia Topuria deserves a direct title shot in the lightweight division

Ilia Topuria won the UFC featherweight title by beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 and defended it against Max Holloway at UFC 308. He then decided to vacate it and move up to the lightweight division.

'El Matador' has been asking for a fight with the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. However, Paddy Pimblett wants Topuria to fight a No. 1 contender fight before landing a shot.

Ad

During an interaction with ESPN Deportes, 'The Baddy' accused Topuria of ducking Volkanovski and said:

"He doesn't deserve a straight title shot, he only defended his belt once, he's ran away from Volk, cause Volk with some some time off is a different animal. Volk probably shouldn't have fought Topuria so soon after getting head kicked and ground and pounded by Islam but he done it cause he's a warrior. So, I think he knew Volk was coming to beat him, so he's ran away from his division."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (4:12):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.