Paddy Pimblett lays down timeline for UFC return, eyeing multiple fights and ranked contender status

One of the UFC's most exciting lightweights Paddy Pimblett has been out of action after going under the knife for an ankle injury last year.

Pimblett injured his ankle in his last bout against Jared Gordon at UFC 282. He hurt it when throwing a kick in the very first round but pushed on to secure a controversial unanimous decision victory against Gordon. The win extended his unbeaten streak in the UFC to 4-0.

In a recent interview with SLOTHBOXX, Pimblett was asked about his return and where he potentially sees himself by the end of next year. He stated his intention of breaking into the lightweight rankings and also spoke about his uncharacteristically lean physique that is throwing off fans.

"I'm hoping to have another three fights in the bag by then, another three wins by the end of next year and be ranked. But as I say we'll see what happens. People keep asking me, 'Are you fighting?' Because I'm not that fat at the minute, you know what I mean. You must have a fight coming up, you lad, you are normally well fatter than this. And it's like you know, I'm just not that fat at the minute."

Pimblett is known to have an extremely heavy body when out of fight camp.

Fans react to Paddy Pimblett's plans for his return to action in 2024

Fans were not very supportive of Paddy Pimblett's comments about a return to action in 2024 and particularly singled out his intentions of getting ranked by then.

Fans reminded him of his controversial decision win against Jared Gordon, a fight that was scored in favor of the latter by 23 out of 24 media sources.

"This is a man who lost 85% of his fan base off one fight [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]"

"Ranked? He does realise he’s in one of the most stacked divisions and he got dominated by a gatekeeper right?"

Fans also wrote him off and sarcastically spoke of awaiting his return.

"He can’t even stay fit to fight three times a year [tears of joy emoji]"

"I’m sure we’re all clamoring for his return."

"Bros not even breaking into the top 25"

No.15 ranked lightweight Matt Frevola was constantly referenced by fans after he called out Paddy Pimblett at UFC 288