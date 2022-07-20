Paddy Pimblett makes shocking revelation of his heaviest walkaround weight 

UFC's self-proclaimed cash cow Paddy Pimblett is notorious for his drastic weight gain in between fight camps. In a July 19 appearance on ESPN MMA's The DC & RC show , the Britt stated that he even touched 205lbs recently.

Responding to former two-division champion Daniel Cormier's question on why he gained a lot of weight in between fight camps, Pimblett said:

"I just enjoy life lad, you know what I mean... I don't want to be ripped all the time. I'm not one of these people lad... look at my body, look at my shape. I don't care what my body looks like. No matter what, I can fight."

He added:

"I was the heaviest when I was in San Diego. We got up to 205."

Watch Paddy Pimblett talk about his insane weight gains below:

Pimblett, however, seems to have no problems shedding his vacation weight though. The rising star has successfully made weight in both of his UFC outings so far.

A recent video posted by @mmauncensoredplus on Instagram shows the Englishman's shocking 8-week transformation.

'The Baddy' is scheduled to fight UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 208 on July 23 at the O2 Arena, London. The 27-year-old is currently 18-3 in his pro MMA career and 2-0 in the UFC.

When Paulo Costa asked Paddy Pimblett to help him lose weight

Earlier in May, after Paddy Pimblett's fight with Jordan Leavitt was announced, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, in a hilarious tweet, asked Pibblett to help him proficiently make weight like he did.

Responding to the seemingly trolling Brazilian, Pimblett said that if 'Borrachinha' came over to Liverpool, he would help him easily make 185lbs:

"Get over to Liverpool big man, we get you down to 185 in no time chesty"

Check out the tweet below:

The Brazilian, in the past, has had problems with making weight for fights. Paulo Costa weighed in almost 20 pounds over the middleweight limit in his UFC Vegas 41 bout with Marvin Vettori.

The 31-year-old is scheduled to fight former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 on August 21 at the Vivint Arena in Saltlake City, Utah.

'Borrachinha' is currently on a two-fight skid having lost to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya in his last two, at UFC Vegas 41 and UFC 253 respectively.

