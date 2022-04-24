Paddy Pimblett must "rein in his diet" to prolong his career, insists Michael Bisping

Paddy Pimblett has risen to even further fame since arriving in the UFC, and many are touting him as a future top 10 contender. Still, Michael Bisping believes the Brit must first control his diet before he is taken seriously in the sport.

'The Baddy' is known for his entertaining fights and loud mouth, but in recent times, fans have been introduced to his terrible eating habits when out of competition. The BJJ Black Belt consumes excessive calories, leading many to observe his unhealthy lifestyle.

In a recent live video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight champion commented on his fellow Englishman's diet, insisting that if he is ever to reach the pinnacle of mixed martial arts, he must cut that out of his life, saying:

"I know he's [Paddy Pimblett] extremely popular, but he's gonna have to rein in his diet I believe. It's all well and good, it's fun, he likes to show his belly protruding. He gets up to 185 and then he loses it again. That will take its toll on your career, he's a young man, you can get away with it now, but if he wants a really long career."

The UFC Hall-of-Famer continued, listing the Liverpool-native's strengths in his young career.

"He's got the ingredients. He's got the jiu-jitsu, striking's doing okay, he does get tagged but he seems to have got a chin. Certainly got an exciting style. So there's a potential. Maybe he does, maybe he doesn't. I think he'll do alright."

Check out everything Michael Bisping had to say on the lightweight and more in his video below.

Paddy Pimblett's time in the UFC

Arriving in the UFC 19 fights into his professional MMA career, Paddy Pimblett was a massive star in his home country before joining the American promotion but has grown to greater heights since.

Despite being rocked by Luigi Vendramini early in the first round of his UFC debut, the 27-year-old bounced back and scored an impressive knockout win to catch the attention of those who were unaware of him.

Once again, Paddy Pimblett was tagged during his most recent octagon appearance but made another comeback, earning a submission victory at UFC London.

Although there are no official reports, we could potentially see the former Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion compete at the rumored UFC card in England sometime this year.

Edited by Phil Dillon