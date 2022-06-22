Paddy Pimblett names the best football player he's "ever seen pull on the Liverpool shirt"

Paddy Pimblett recently named Luis Suarez as the best individual player he has ever seen play for Liverpool.

ESPN UK held a poll asking fans who they would pick between Fernando Torres, Sadio Mane, and Luis Suarez in their primes. All three players had great careers with the Reds. Torres is considered one of the greatest Liverpool strikers ever, as he was phenomenal before joining Chelsea. Mane helped Liverpool win the Champions League and the Premier League before eventually making a recent move to Bayern Munich.

That said, 'The Baddy' is picking the Uruguayan hitman, Suarez, as his choice. Here's what the UFC lightweight wrote on his Twitter:

"Suarez all day, best individual player I’ve ever seen pull on the Liverpool shirt"

Luis Suarez joined the Anfield-based side back in 2011 as a replacement for the departing Fernando Torres. Fans were high on their new arrival from Ajax. Not only did he not disappoint them, the No.7 exceeded all expectations.

Luis Suarez was absolutely magical in the Liverpool shirt. In 133 appearances for the club between 2011 and 2014, he racked up 82 goals and 46 assists. He successfully linked up with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Philippe Coutinho, and Daniel Sturridge. Suarez eventually left for Spanish giants FC Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

Watch Luis Suarez's top 10 goals for Liverpool:

Paddy Pimblett is set to return at UFC London against Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett is one of the rising stars on the UFC roster. He has gotten off to a flying start in his career, with the Liverpudlian currently 2-0 in the promotion. Both of his wins have come via first-round finishes.

After earning a knockout stoppage against Luigi Vendramini in his organizational debut, 'The Baddy' submitted Rodrigo Vargas in his next fight at UFC London in March.

'The Baddy' will once again have the chance to perform in front of his compatriots as he takes on Leavitt at the next UFC London event on July 23.

Paddy Pimblett could break into the top 15 of the UFC's 155lbs division with a win against Leavitt. That said, Jordan Leavitt is determined and confident of sabotaging Pimblett's second UFC fight in his home country.

