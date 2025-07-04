Paddy Pimblett pens emotional message for Diogo Jota after Liverpool FC star's tragic demise

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett reacted to the tragic news of soccer star Diogo Jota’s sudden death in a car crash that also claimed the life of his brother, just days after the Liverpool forward got married.

Ad

He recalled the day Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy at Wembley in an Instagram post and stitched the post with a fan-favorite song celebrating Jota’s runs down the wing. Pimblett penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing:

"Crazy to wake up on the other side of the world and find out the devastating news about Jota. Thinking of his wife, kids, and family at this heartbreaking time for them. Will never forget going to Wembley, and that’s all we sang on the way there while we won the trophy and on the way home. You’ll never be forgotten, Diogo, our number 20."

Ad

Trending

Check out Paddy Pimblett's Instagram post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Jota died in a car crash on the A-52 highway near Palacios de Sanabria in northwestern Spain. He was driving with his brother, Andre Silva, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames. Spanish police believe a tyre burst while the car was overtaking, causing the fatal accident.

Both Jota and Silva passed away at the scene. They were on their way to Santander to catch a ferry back to England, where Liverpool's pre-season training was set to begin.

Ad

When Paddy Pimblett was captured singing Diogo Jota's chants during Liverpool FC's victory parade

Paddy Pimblett was at Anfield to witness Liverpool FC lift the Premier League trophy in the 2024–25 season. He posted a picture from the stands alongside his father, celebrating the win.

For Pimblett, a lifelong supporter, it was a moment he’ll never forget. The Scouser had front-row seats to history at the heart of his city.

Ad

Pimblett was also spotted singing late soccer star Diogo Jota's chant, which goes:

“Oh, he wears the number 20, he will take us to victory. And when he’s running down the left wing, He’ll cut inside and score for LFC! He’s a lad from Portugal, Better than [Luis] Figo, don’t you know, Oh, his name is Diogo!"

Ad

Check out the video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.