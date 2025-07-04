Paddy Pimblett pens emotional message for Diogo Jota after Liverpool FC star's tragic demise

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett reacted to the tragic news of soccer star Diogo Jota’s sudden death in a car crash that also claimed the life of his brother, just days after the Liverpool forward got married.
He recalled the day Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy at Wembley in an Instagram post and stitched the post with a fan-favorite song celebrating Jota’s runs down the wing. Pimblett penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing:
"Crazy to wake up on the other side of the world and find out the devastating news about Jota. Thinking of his wife, kids, and family at this heartbreaking time for them. Will never forget going to Wembley, and that’s all we sang on the way there while we won the trophy and on the way home. You’ll never be forgotten, Diogo, our number 20."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's Instagram post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Jota died in a car crash on the A-52 highway near Palacios de Sanabria in northwestern Spain. He was driving with his brother, Andre Silva, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames. Spanish police believe a tyre burst while the car was overtaking, causing the fatal accident.
Both Jota and Silva passed away at the scene. They were on their way to Santander to catch a ferry back to England, where Liverpool's pre-season training was set to begin.
When Paddy Pimblett was captured singing Diogo Jota's chants during Liverpool FC's victory parade
Paddy Pimblett was at Anfield to witness Liverpool FC lift the Premier League trophy in the 2024–25 season. He posted a picture from the stands alongside his father, celebrating the win.
For Pimblett, a lifelong supporter, it was a moment he’ll never forget. The Scouser had front-row seats to history at the heart of his city.
Pimblett was also spotted singing late soccer star Diogo Jota's chant, which goes:
“Oh, he wears the number 20, he will take us to victory. And when he’s running down the left wing, He’ll cut inside and score for LFC! He’s a lad from Portugal, Better than [Luis] Figo, don’t you know, Oh, his name is Diogo!"
Check out the video below: