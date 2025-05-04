Paddy Pimblett praises years of work paying off in UFC 314 war against Michael Chandler

UFC 314 was nearly a month ago, but Paddy Pimblett is still on his victory lap. Pimblett recently stated that his victory over Michael Chandler was due to years of hard work.
Ahead of the matchup, many had underestimated 'The Baddy' as a fighter. Conversely, many had overrated Chandler despite his abysmal UFC record. However, the Brit emerged victorious in a fairly dominant affair, outworking 'Iron' on the feet before outmuscling and battering him on the mat for a third-round TKO.
'The Baddy' said on his latest Instagram post that hard work won him the fight. He wrote:
"Lovely jab pad" You know iit's a good jab when @chriswilliamsboxing is complementing it, been working on that for years now it's paying off in fights, that jab is going to take me to the @ufc lightweight title"
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:
It was the finest performance of Pimblett's career against the most dangerous opponent yet. 'Iron', despite his spotty run in the UFC, is a former UFC lightweight title challenger. Despite the impressive nature of his win, Pimblett held back on calling for a lightweight title shot.
Instead, he called out former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for a scrap. 'Do Bronx' is regarded as one of the greatest submission specialists in the promotion's history. Statistically, he is the greatest, having scored more submissions than anyone who has ever fought for the UFC.
Pimblett, though, believes himself to be the superior grappler and submission specialist, and is now aiming to prove that.
Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC
The last time Paddy Pimblett tasted defeat was in 2018, which was during his Cage Warriors days. Since signing with the UFC, 'The Baddy' has been spotless, racking seven consecutive wins. However, it has not come without controversy, despite his relative dominance.
At UFC 282, the Scouser had a highly contentious fight with Jared Gordon, which he won via unanimous decision. Many, though, disagreed with the scorecards, regarding it as a robbery.