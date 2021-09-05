Paddy Pimblett puts the lightweight division on notice after successful UFC debut

Liverpool lad Paddy Pimblett said he'd take the UFC by storm in his octagon debut and boy, did he keep his word.

Despite all the talk about his grappling skills heading into the fight, the Englishman decided to show off his striking chops against Luigi Vendramini. Pimblett's debut was the main card opener for UFC Vegas 36.

After taking some big hits from his opponent early on in the fight, Paddy Pimblett mounted a stunning comeback towards the end of the first round. With some brutal strikes, 'The Baddy' picked up a stunning TKO victory.

Following the statement-making win, Paddy Pimblett announced himself as the 'new cash cow' in the promotion. In his post-fight interview, the Liverpudlian said the other lightweights now know who he is and will definitely be calling him out after tonight.

"I'm here to take over, lad. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster. I best be in the game next week lad, that's simple. I'm the new man, lad. People are going to be calling me out now, they know who the boy is." Paddy Pimblett stated.

The Englishman also requested UFC president Dana White to consider making another push for an event in the United Kingdom. Pimblett said he wants to fight in his home country next. He promised to "blow the roof" off the place if he gets to compete in his hometown.

Paddy Pimblett is the real deal

After a back-and-forth exchange with Vendramini, Paddy Pimblett turned on the heat towards the end of the first round. He launched a flurry of meaty strikes on his opponent, who'd rocked the Liverpudlian early on.

After recovering from his early scares, it didn't take Pimblett too long to break the Brazilian's resolve and his body thereafter. Vendramini was clearly finished and the referee stepped in to stop the fight as soon as Pimblett knocked him down.

The hype is real 😳 pic.twitter.com/WFiEk2FtrJ — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

With vicious hooks, accurate one-twos and perfectly timed flying knee strikes, 'The Baddy' has got it all in his arsenal and beautifully showcased them at UFC Vegas 36. The future is definitely bright for this young man.

