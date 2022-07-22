"What's the point in being nervous when you know you're gonna win?" - Paddy Pimblett radiates confidence ahead of UFC London fight

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett gave his response when asked whether he feels nervous heading into fights in typical Paddy 'The Baddy' fashion.

The 27-year-old has a brash personality and has always been one to speak his mind, which often leads to him being involved in controversy outside of the cage. His rants on social media have landed him in trouble with a handful of UFC fighters and sparked an infamous backstage brawl between himself and Ilia Topuria.

While filming for his vlog, Paddy Pimblett shared insight into his mindset while heading into fights, claiming nerves don't come into play when you're as confident as he is:

"People say, 'Oh, you're going to get nervous, it's the pressure,' I don't feel pressure lad. I've had a saying since I was 16: What's the point in being nervous when you know you're gonna win? What is the point in being nervous when you know you're gonna win, lad? There's no point. It's what I was put on this earth to do... I'm the youngest in my family, I was a mistake. I wasn't meant to be born lad, my mom was like 35 or 36 or something when I was born. I wasn't meant to be here, but I was put here for a reason."

The Brit is scheduled to face Jordan Leavitt on July 23, and has promised a violent finish of the grappler on multiple occasions. If he succeeds, this will be the Liverpudlian's third win in the octagon and third straight finish.

Check out Pimblett speak about his feelings heading into fights in the video below:

Is Paddy Pimblett UFC champion quality?

Paddy Pimblett was already a huge name in MMA before signing for the UFC, and despite being on a horrible diet and having no nutrition, the Scouser was able to capture and defend the Cage Warriors featherweight title.

Since hiring a nutritionist, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has never looked back as it has helped him to four straight wins, with two of those coming after signing with the UFC in 2021.

While he has been criticized for his lack of head movement by a large number of MMA fans, Pimblett will be celebrating his 28th birthday next year, meaning he is nowhere near his prime inside the cage. With age comes experience, and we may see him push for a title shot if he continues to rack up wins in the octagon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far