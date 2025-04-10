Paddy Pimblett recently shared his reaction to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's latest links with Real Madrid and put him on blast. He highlighted the reputation the 26-year-old has at the club and believes it will be tarnished with a move to Spain.

Alexander-Arnold had reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, which will signal the end of his lengthy tenure with Liverpool. The Englishman joined Liverpool's academy when he was six years old and went on to develop and eventually earned his spot on the senior squad at 18 years old.

It has been a successful tenure with Liverpool as Alexander-Arnold was a part of their prestigious trophy wins including a Premier League title and UEFA Champions League.

During his latest conversation with Sky Sports, Pimblett scoffed at Alexander-Arnold's decision to depart his hometown club. 'The Baddy' blasted the English right-back by mentioning that he traded away his reputation just to play for Real Madrid:

"He's a lizard. He's forgotten where he's came from... I'd trade my career in a heartbeat to have his. To win trophies for my city, for my team I grew up supporting my entire life... I grew up wanting to be Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and then he's just leaving the club that he's grew up and supported and have been there for him his whole life to be another cog in the machine at Madrid."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold below:

Paddy Pimblett highlights what Trent Alexander-Arnold will give up with Liverpool departure

Paddy Pimblett also highlighted what Trent Alexander-Arnold will give up with a Liverpool departure.

During the aforementioned clip, Pimblett mentioned that the admiration that comes with playing with the hometown club for his entire career will be gone as well as the honor of wearing the captain's armband:

"[Alexander-Arnold] could've been a legend at [Liverpool]. He always said he wanted to be captain, so he was always lying wasn't he? I think he's forgot where he's came from. The chance to be a legend and maybe have a statue built in his honor in years to come. Now he's gonna get forgotten."

Check out Sky Sports' report of Trent Alexander-Arnold possibly joining Real Madrid below:

Expand Tweet

