"That's a proper Scouse video" - Paddy Pimblett reacts to viral clip of him "tea-bagging" Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

During a recent interview, a much heavier-looking Paddy Pimblett shared his reaction to a video that surfaced following his viral 'tea-bagging' clip at UFC London.

'The Baddy' entered the octagon to face one of his toughest tests to date, with the 10-1 prospect Jordan Leavitt standing across the cage from him. The two shared some words before their clash, and as promised, after the Brit finished 'The Monkey King', he squatted over his head, 'tea-bagging' his opponent.

While speaking with Full Send MMA, Paddy Pimblett was questioned whether he'd seen a video of a fan calling for him to 'f***ing tea-bag' his opponent, which triggered a hilarious response from the lightweight. He said:

"Yeah, that's a brilliant video, lad. That's a proper scouse video, you see videos like that all the time in Liverpool, lad. But that one proper tickled me, that one was a funny one."

The Liverpudlian is quickly becoming one of the most talked about fighters in the sport, and not only does he talk a big game, but has backed it up every single time he has stepped foot inside the octagon.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's iconic 'tea-bagging' video that caught the attention of the entire MMA community below.

What's next for Paddy Pimblett?

Since he came out of the Jordan Leavitt bout without sustaining much damage, it is expected that Paddy Pimblett will compete at least one more time this year, but when will that be?

With Molly McCann being booked to take on Erin Blanchfield at Madison Square Garden in November, it looked as though the UFC would put the 155lber on the card with her, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, fans have been told to expect the 28-year-old to have a fight booked close to the end of the year.

However, it's clear that Pimblett won't be entering the cage anytime soon as he has, once again, put on a significant amount of weight.

Once the Liverpudlian is ready to return to action, there are a handful of options for his comeback. Despite having a matchup booked against Edson Barboza, if Ilia Topuria comes out of the October 29 clash unscathed, he could well be next in line to welcome 'The Baddy' into the cage.

