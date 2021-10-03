Paddy Pimblett responds to Jared Gordon's callout at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker

In the wake of his triumph against Joe Solecki at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker, Jared Gordon had one lightweight on his mind. The name on his lips was Paddy Pimblett.

Much in tune with his character, the Englishman showed a significant amount of confidence. He took to social media to reveal that he was willing to indulge Gordon.

After the callout that Jared Gordon issued while in conversation with Daniel Cormier, Paddy Pimblett issued a simple response on social media. It now stands to reason that the pair could meet later down the line.

Jared Gordon hopes to go 2-0 against Paddy Pimblett's team

Jared Gordon is looking to revisit the possibility of setting up a fight against Paddy Pimblett. The two were seemingly on a collision course ahead of Pimblett's arrival in the UFC. It came after the Liverpudlian expressed interest in clashing with Gordon. 'The Baddy' was keen on butting heads with Gordon in the hopes of avenging the loss that his teammate Chris Fishgold had conceded at the hands of 'Flash'.

Gordon, however, maintained the same stance that he exhibited the first time he was associated with Pimblett. He admitted that in terms of climbing the ladder of success in the UFC, a fight against Paddy Pimblett did not make a lot of sense considering their records in the promotion. However, it was the hype around the scouser that made the matchup appealing.

Here's what the Sanford MMA product had to say about a potential fight against Pimblett following his victory earlier today:

"It doesn't almost make sense for me in the sense of rankings or anything like that. I have nine UFC fights now, he's got one. But he's got way more shine than me and he had my name in his mouth pre-his UFC debut."

Also Read

UFC News @UFCNews



talks his callout of "He's got way more shine than me, and he had my name is his mouth...why not?" @JFlashGordonMMA talks his callout of @PaddyTheBaddy following his hard-fought win at #UFCVegas38 "He's got way more shine than me, and he had my name is his mouth...why not?"



@JFlashGordonMMA talks his callout of @PaddyTheBaddy following his hard-fought win at #UFCVegas38

Gordon went on to speculate about the potential that the fight had, admitting that they could bag a high spot on a pay-per-view card should the matchmakers book the bout.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Harvey Leonard

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far