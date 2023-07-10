Paddy Pimblett said 'some nasty things' with Dana White, but Ariel Helwani is willing to bury the hatchet 

Paddy Pimblett and Ariel Helwani have been beefing since last year over an interview that never happened. 'The Baddy' initially teamed up with Dana White, going on a tirade against Helwani for making loads of money from free interviews with fighters.

Helwani responded back, accusing Pimblett of having asked for money to appear on The MMA Hour. While the hype around the beef gradually subsided without much ado, the Canadian journalist is now willing to bury the hatchet.

While Helwani doesn't necessarily want to become best friends with Pimblett, he believes life is too short to keep most of these grudges, including the one with White. The 41-year-old recently told the Daily Star:

"He said some really nasty things about me and lied about me and all this stuff, and every time he's asked about it, he digs his heels in. And I don't know if that's just his way of moving forward, or whatever way. I'm willing to make peace with anyone from Dana White, to him, to Tony Khan. I think life is too short to hold those kinds of grudges."

He added:

"Am I looking to be best friends, or looking to go out for a coffee? Not necessarily. And I maintain, like any of these beefs, I never start any of them – I just respond to a lie. I will continue to respond, and I will also continue to say that I'm happy to make peace."

Paddy Pimblett admits to saying a 'few nasty words' about Ariel Helwani

Paddy Pimblett called Ariel Helwani a 'rat' and a 'biased content creator' among other things during his rant with Dana White. 'The Baddy' faced severe backlash for his comments, especially after Helwani accused him of demanding money for an interview.

Pimblett recently responded to the backlash, admitting that he may have gone a little overboard with the name-calling. However, 'The Baddy' insists that everything else he said about Ariel Helwani was true. The 28-year-old said in an interview with Severe MMA:

"I said a few nasty words but everything else is the truth. He wanted me to cancel paid work to come and do an interview with him for free, so I don't understand how people think he's in the right."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

