When Paddy Pimblett said he will be "bigger" than Conor McGregor because of his iconic hairstyle

Paddy Pimblett has quickly made a name for himself within the UFC. However, the Englishman has always had high hopes for his MMA career. In an interview with the Guardian in March 2022, Pimblett spoke about how his appearance will help him become bigger than Conor McGregor.

'The Baddy' believes that his child-like hairstyle and lack of tattoos will be the main driving force for his popularity with the younger generation. Pimblett implied that having lots of tattoos and being a "big, hard fella" will limit McGregor's fanbase.

While speaking to the Guardian, 'The Baddy' was asked if he really believes he can become bigger than McGregor. Pimblett replied:

"Yeah. I see myself being bigger than that, because the sport has evolved even more than when Conor made it mainstream. He had twenty-something lads following him where I’m getting kids from the age of five. Kids look at McGregor and see a big, hard fella with loads of tattoos. Kids have got long, floppy hair, they haven’t got tattoos. They can identify with me."

Paddy Pimblett already has close to one million followers on Instagram, which for a fighter with only two fights in the UFC is very impressive. The Englishman is a natural speaker and often has a lot to say before and after his fights.

Pimblett also documents his life on YouTube and his channel has already grown to over 180,000 subscribers since he started it two years ago.

Pimblett currently has nowhere near Conor McGregor's level of fame. However, it's undeniable that the 27-year-old is doing a very good job early on in his career. His focus must now turn towards his UFC duties, with 'The Baddy' facing Jordan Leavitt next month.

Jordan Leavitt believes he has a very good chance of beating Paddy Pimblett at UFC London

Many fans might believe that Jordan Leavitt will be yet another 'easy' opponent for Paddy Pimblett to beat in order for the UFC to grow the Englishman's reputation. However, Leavitt has no intention of losing and believes he has a very good chance of winning.

'The Monkey King' has stated that he will be training mainly with Arman Tsarukyan, who is highly rated among the UFC fanbase and is a tough opponent for anyone in the division.

While recently speaking with LowKick MMA, Leavitt said:

"This entire camp I'll be training with Arman Tsarukyan who is the best wrestler in the division besides possibly Islam Makhachev, and Paddy is no Arman Tsarukyan, with all due respect. I'll have training sessions that are more dangerous than this, and if I take luck out of the equation, I win this fight 99 times out of 100, based off of just skill."

Watch the full interview below:

Paddy Pimblett is still very new to the UFC and this seems like his first real test since joining the organization. Leavitt has made it very clear that he is coming to win. If he does, he will likely gain all of the hype from Pimblett's fanbase.

