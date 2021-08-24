Paddy Pimblett says his 5-year-old Cage Warriors contract paid better than his new UFC contract

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has revealed the difference between his current fight contract and the one he had while fighting for Cage Warriors.

Speaking to former UFC champion Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Pimblett started by saying that he was first offered a UFC contract when he was 21 years old.

'The Baddy' then revealed that the money he used to get while fighting for Cage Warriors was more than his current contract with the UFC.

"The first time when I got offered the [UFC] contract, I was only 21. I had just won the belt on Cage Warriors and Cage Warriors offered me a bumper new deal which, I would have been stupid to turn down. That contract with Cage Warriors was given [to] me five years ago, I got more money then than the contract I'm getting now for the UFC," said Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett was signed by the UFC this year and will make his debut at the promotion's first event of September.

Paddy Pimblett believes he's ready for his UFC debut

During his appearance on Bisping's podcast, Paddy Pimblett discussed how he's prepared for his first fight in the UFC.

"Me striking's just a different level now. [If] 'Paddy the Baddy' of five years ago fought 'Paddy the Baddy' of today, he gets knocked out in the first round. Me grappling's always been me strong point even when I was younger, I've always had good jiu-jitsu... Me jiu-jitsu's improved, me wrestling's improved and the difference, to be honest, apart from just the striking is me physique. I'm a man now... I've grown a lot mature," said Paddy Pimblett on the Believe You Me podcast.

Paddy Pimblett will be making his UFC debut on September 4. The 26-year-old will take on Luigi Vendramini. The fight card will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Darren Till and Derek Brunson.

