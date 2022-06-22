Paddy Pimblett shares clip of iconic UFC fight that got him "hooked on MMA" and led to him training

Paddy Pimblett recently named Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida as his favorite UFC fight of all time.

Sanchez and Guida locked horns in The Ultimate Fighter 9 finale in what turned out to be a back-and-forth contest. Sanchez unloaded a barrage of punches on 'The Carpenter' early on in the bout. However, Guida managed to get 'The Nightmare' to the ground and land his own shots. Neither man could find a finish, which is a testament to their toughness.

'The Baddy' wrote on Twitter that the fight made him an MMA fan and inspired him to start training:

"The fight what got me! This fight got me hooked on mma and I started training a few months later, as they say the rest is history"

Diego Sanchez was with the UFC from 2005 to 2020. A loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 in 2020 brought an end to his 32-fight UFC career. In his time with the promotion, Sanchez defeated the likes of Nick Diaz, Kenny Florian, and Takanori Gomi. He last competed under the Eagle FC banner and suffered a decision loss to Kevin Lee.

Much like Sanchez, Clay Guida has had a distinguished career in the UFC. The 40-year-old joined the the promotion back in 2006 and is still part of the UFC roster. He has had 33 fights in the UFC so far. Two of Guida's most notable wins have come against Nate Diaz and Joe Lauzon. 'The Carpenter' is rumored to take on Dan Hooker in his next fight inside the octagon.

Paddy Pimblett is just as exciting a fighter as Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida

Paddy Pimblett brings excitement whenever he steps inside the octagon. He has a larger-than-life personality that appeals to fans. To add to that, 'The Baddy' can fight.

Fans have pointed out that Pimblett is defensively vulnerable in his fights and that he tends to get hit frequently. Despite getting clipped with heavy shots in both of his UFC appearances, the Liverpudlian still managed to finish those contests in the first round.

A knockout win over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut was followed by a submission victory against Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London. His professional record currently stands at 18-3 with 14 wins coming via finishes. 'The Baddy' will take on Jordan Leavitt in his next fight at UFC London on July 23.

