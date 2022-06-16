Paddy Pimblett shares early prediction for reported Aljamain Sterling vs. "cheating little b***h of a snake" T.J. Dillashaw fight

Paddy Pimblett recently shared his prediction for the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw.

'The Baddy' picked the current champion to win the contest. Sterling and Dillashaw are set to lock horns at UFC 279 on September 10 at a venue that is yet to be decided.

Pimblett had some choice words for Dillashaw. The duo recently went back-and-forth on social media after the former UFC bantamweight champion commented on the lightweight fighter gaining weight between his fights. Here's what 'The Baddy' wrote on Twitter:

"Sterling by strangulation against that cheating little b***h of a snake"

Sterling successfully defended his title for the first time at UFC 273, earning a decision win in his favor against Petr Yan. The 32-year-old won the title back at UFC 259 when Yan was disqualified for landing an illegal shot.

Dillashaw, meanwhile, made a successful return to competition last year when he earned a razor-close decision win against Cory Sandhagen. The former two-time champion of the 135lbs division was stripped of his title after being suspended for PED use. The 36-year-old is determined to get the belt back.

Paddy Pimblett is set to return at UFC London against Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett will return on July 23 at UFC London. He will take on fellow up-and-comer of the lightweight division, Jordan Leavitt, in an intriguing clash. The fight card will take place at the O2 Arena.

This will be the second time in a matter of months that the Liverpudlian will be part of a UFC card in his home country. His last fight against Rodrigo Vargas was also at the same venue. 'The Baddy' managed to earn a first-round submission win on that occasion.

Pimblett is currently 2-0 in the UFC with both of his wins coming via first-round finishes. Apart from his win against Vargas, he managed to earn a first-round knockout against Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut.

Tom Aspinall is set to take on Curtis Blaydes in the main event of the card. Darren Till will also make his return in the co-main event against Jack Hermansson in the middleweight division.

