"Say something when you see me" - Paddy Pimblett furthers feud with T.J. Dillashaw

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has taken yet another jibe at T.J. Dillashaw, furthering his feud with the former UFC bantamweight champion. Dillashaw recently appeared on The Schaub Show and criticized Pimblett for his excessive weight gain between fights. Dillashaw even claimed that ‘The Baddy’ would never be a UFC champion.

Pimblett has consistently maintained that he weighs more than 200 pounds when he’s not in training camp for a fight, nearly 50 pounds above the 155-pound lightweight limit.

'The Baddy' fired back by alluding that Dillashaw was handed a two-year suspension from MMA for EPO use. Pimblett also jibed at Dillashaw for his weight gain between fights, highlighting the ‘Fat Tyler’ t-shirts Dillashaw has been selling for the past few years.

While speaking to PFL featherweight Brendan Loughnane on the latest episode of his podcast Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy, Pimblett took another shot at Dillashaw and stated:

“[Dominick] Cruz hates the c**t [Dillashaw] as well. Dillashaw’s chatting sh** about me now.” Recalling what Dillashaw said about him, Pimblett added, “'Paddy Pimblett just loving diabetes, won’t ever be UFC champ with this work ethic.' You know what, T.J.? You’re a little cheating juicehead. End of. You know what I mean? You wouldn’t have ever won a belt without cheating, you little knit. Say something when you see me.”

‘The Baddy’ also indicated that he was surprised to receive unprovoked criticism from Dillashaw. Reiterating his hatred for steroid users, Pimblett once again took aim at Dillashaw and said:

“Like you T.J., you little knit! You know what I mean? You little cheating rat! F**king...” Pimblett added, “Where does that come from? And now everyone keeps talking about me. Like, it’s mad. I don’t know, lad. It’s just me being me, lad.”

Dan Hardy on Paddy Pimblett’s weight gain conundrum

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to face Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23 and has noticeably started shedding the pounds ahead of his upcoming fight. On that note, former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy recently addressed Pimblett’s weight issues while speaking to Sky Sports,

‘The Outlaw’ drew parallels between Pimblett and retired British boxer Ricky Hatton, who also had a penchant for gaining weight between fights. Opining that Pimblett will eventually resolve his weight issues, Hardy said:

“So, for Paddy, he's enjoying the moment. He's a young kid, he's in his early 20s... I think, to be honest, in the next couple of years, I expect him to settle down a little bit."

