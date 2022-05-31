Recipe for destroying your body - T.J. Dillashaw says Paddy Pimblett will "never be a champion" with current work ethic

Former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw believes that Paddy Pimblett's weight gain after his fights highlights a poor work ethic.

Pimblett is one of the UFC and the UK's hottest prospects in MMA. However, the Liverpudlian is notably known for his post-fight image. Pimblett regularly balloons in size due to his eating habits when outside of fight camp.

As a former titleholder at the top of the sport, Dillashaw is an example of someone with an extremely focused work ethic, aside from his two-year drug suspension, of course. The 36-year-old regularly looks in incredible physical shape, even outside the cage. With that in mind, Dillashaw thinks that 'The Baddy' must take his approach to dieting if he is to become a UFC champion.

Speaking on The Schaub Show with Brendan Schaub, T.J. Dillashaw admitted that he's a fan of Paddy Pimblett, but believes he's destroying his body by continually gaining and losing weight.

"He's a living diabetes. That's like a recipe for destroying your body. I guess there's one thing to say If I'm looking at it... If you keep that some work ethic he has now, then he'll never be UFC champion. You can't have that down time like that, you can't get that fat and out of shape. It just proves the dedication you need to do what you do. I'm not trying to pound on him but that's something he's going to have to figure out with age... This isn't a job where your mind is you want to be a fighter. You have to be one."

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut in 2021. The lightweight prospect has had two fights in the organization, stopping both his opponents in the first round and earning a pair of Performance of the Night bonuses.

Pimblett returns to the octagon in July for the second UK-held UFC Fight Night card of the year. 'The Baddy' is currently in camp and is working to drop off his reported 45-pound weight gain since his last fight in March.

T.J. Dillashaw believes Henry Cejudo's 'fake' retirement from the UFC for more money has failed

T.J. Dillashaw believes that Henry Cejudo's retirement from the UFC in 2020 was a "ploy" to earn more money, but ultimately it failed.

In recent months, 'Triple C' has confirmed that he has re-entered the USADA testing pool, with aims to fight before the end of the year. The self-proclaimed 'King of Cringe' retired from fighting when he was champion of both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions.

Speaking on Submission Radio, T.J. Dillashaw didn't hold back when discussing the return of the 35-year-old former champ.

"When he retired, I think it was kind of a ploy to try and get paid more because he believed he was worth more than he was. But the UFC was like, 'We don't give a sh*t, we don't like you.' But I knew he was eventually going to come back."

While there has been no official word from the UFC about Cejudo's future opponent, 'Triple C' has called out bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

