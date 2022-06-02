"Don’t forget your own past, you sausage" - Paddy Pimblett responds to T.J. Dillashaw, calls him a "cheating little juice head"

Paddy Pimblett is more than willing to joke about his weight gain between fights, but the fun stops when a fellow UFC fighter suggests it means he'll never be champion.

T.J. Dillashaw was recently asked about 'Paddy The Baddy' blowing up above 200 pounds in recent months. During an interview with The Schaub Show, the former bantamweight champion said:

“He’s just loving diabetes. That’s like a recipe for destroying your body ... If you keep that same work ethic that he has now, he’ll never be a champion. You can’t have that down time like that. You can’t get that fat. You can’t get out of shape. It just proves the dedication to what you need to do."

Those comments didn't sit well with Pimblett, who wrote back on Twitter:

"Is this fella messin? TJ Dillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausage😉 Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u f***ing mushroom 🤗👍🏻🤣"

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗 🏻🤣 MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie T.J. Dillashaw: Paddy Pimblett 'just loving diabetes,' won't ever be #UFC champ with his work ethic mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/06/ufc-ne… T.J. Dillashaw: Paddy Pimblett 'just loving diabetes,' won't ever be #UFC champ with his work ethic mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/06/ufc-ne… Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausageCheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗🏻🤣 twitter.com/MMAJunkie/stat… Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausage😉 Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗👍🏻🤣 twitter.com/MMAJunkie/stat…

Dillashaw did indeed joke about gaining weight between fights, and 'Fat Tyler' t-shirts with his face on them are still available for sale online. 'Fat Tyler' is T.J.'s nickname for when he's walking around at 170 pounds, 35 pounds above his fighting weight of 135 pounds. Pimblett was somewhere above 205 pounds, 50 pounds higher than his fighting weight of 155.

It's really not that big of a difference when you take into account their size difference. However, if Pimblett doesn't want to get attacked for gaining weight he may want to reconsider making videos where he gorges on over 10,000 calories in one night.

Watch T.J. Dillashaw disparage Paddy Pimblett over his weight below:

Paddy Pimblett is busy losing all his extra weight as July 23 return looms

Paddy Pimblett is set to return to action on July 23 at the next big UFC London event. That night in the O2 arena he'll face 10-1 prospect Jordan Leavitt, but before then he'll have to face the scale and weigh no more than 156 pounds.

That may be a bit tough given how much weight Pimblett has packed on since his last fight in April. However, the Liverpool native is hard at work in the gym and the results are already showing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far