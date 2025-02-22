Paddy Pimblett squashes beef with Dustin Poirier but fires shot over retirement talk: "I understand what he’s saying"

Paddy Pimblett and Dustin Poirier had been exchanging shots, but recently, ‘The Baddy’ squashed the beef while taking a jab at ‘The Diamond’ over his retirement plans.

The feud ignited when rumors circulated about Pimblett facing Poirier in the latter’s final career fight. However, in a recent interview, the former interim lightweight champion dismissed the speculation, emphasizing that his last fight would only be against a legend of the sport.

However, Pimblett is set to face Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated co-main event at UFC 314. The five-round fight is scheduled to take place on April 12, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

In his recent YouTube video, Pimblett shared his thoughts on Poirier’s "legends only" remark. The 30-year-old agreed with the American, acknowledging that Poirier could make lucrative money by fighting a big name. However, he also took a jab at him, suggesting that the Louisiana native should fight until his contract ends. Pimblett said:

“I don't feel disrespect. I understand what he’s saying “Legend's only”. I'm not a legend and he could earn money on a PPV fighting someone else, but why would he retire after one fight, lad? Stop being a b*itch arse. You know what I mean fight your contract out. Have a few fights. Just had a good fight with Islam.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below (0:18):

Dustin Poirier backs Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

A fan on X asked Dustin Poirier to predict the winner of the UFC 314 clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Diamond’ responded to the post, backing his former opponent to get the job done in the highly anticipated fight. He wrote:

“Even though he's a b**ch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money.”

Check out Dustin Poirier’s X post below:

Chandler is coming off a devastating loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, where he lost via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Pimblett remains undefeated in the UFC. His recent victory came against King Green at UFC 304 in front of his home crowd, where he submitted Green in the first round via triangle choke.

