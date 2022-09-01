We see fighters get brutally knocked out and develop a glass jaw - Paddy Pimblett and Steve-O discuss Kamaru Usman's chances of bouncing back from Leon Edwards KO

Paddy Pimblett and Steve-O recently discussed Kamaru Usman's chances of bouncing back from his devastating loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Usman's knockout loss to rival Edwards was the first knockout loss of his career.

Usman was dominating the majority of the fight and was well on his way to making the sixth successful defense of his welterweight title. However, with less than a minute remaining in the final round, 'Rocky' landed a perfectly timed head kick which flattened 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Following this loss, Usman dropped to No.4 on the men's pound-for-pound list.

Rising UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett posted a video of his hour-long chat with American entertainer Steve-O on his YouTube channel. While discussing the knockout loss, Steve-O questioned to what level would Usman be compromised going into the rematch with 'Rocky':

''you see a vicious fu**ing knockout like that and you gotta wonder if that's going to compromise Kamaru Usman. Because we see fighters get brutally knocked out and we see them develop what we call a glass jaw.''

While Paddy Pimblett stated that only time will tell if Usman can bounce back from the loss, Steve-O also brought up the psychological impact on a fighter following such a setback:

''There are different reasons why fighters will be forever compromised. It can physically damage your brain and you cannot take headshots anymore. And then there's just the psychological effect of where you're now fighting with that.''

Paddy Pimblett had predicted Leon Edwards to be the UK's best chance for a UFC title

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 to become the second fighter from the region to become a UFC champion. Michael Bisping was the only Brit before this to hold that distinguished honor.

Edwards made it his objective to train in the UK in his conquest for welterweight gold with the purpose of setting an example for aspiring fighters from the region. He wanted to set an example of how greatness can be achieved even without moving to established gyms in the United States.

Fellow UK fighter Paddy Pimblett has carved out his own path and established himself as quite a fan favorite. When asked by a fan earlier this year about having Edwards on his podcast, Pimblett said that he would be delighted to have him and hailed 'Rocky' as a future champion:

''I’d love to have him on, the UKs best chance at a world champ in the ufc @Leon_edwardsmma 👊🏻''

The tweet was made from a deleted account of Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett hails Leon Edwards as UK's best chance at UFC gold

