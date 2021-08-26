"I'd take his head clean off his shoulders" - Paddy Pimblett vows to knock out Jake Paul in potential boxing showdown

New UFC recruit Paddy Pimblett wants a piece of YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul down the line.

If they do end up squaring off inside the boxing ring, the Englishman claims he'll take Jake's head clean off his shoulders. While Paddy Pimblett is known for his grappling skills, he believes he has the striking skillset to enter the boxing ring and knockout Jake Paul.

In a recent interview with SLOTHBOXX, Paddy Pimblett said that if he gets the phone call, he'd be instantly ready to take on Paul in a boxing match.

However, even if the fight doesn't take place in the near future, 'The Baddy' feels it might go down later down the line.

"I'd box him tomorrow if I get a phone call now and I really, genuinely think over the next few years, it could happen because when I make my debut in a few weeks, I'm going to blow up and I'll have hundreds of thousands of followers, maybe millions and it's going to go wild and I can see him thinking the same. 'Oh, Paddy The Baddy, he is a grappler', all that and I'll f**king take his head clean off his shoulders, lad," said Paddy Pimblett.

Catch the interview below:

"I'LL TAKE HIS HEAD CLEAN OFF HIS SHOULDERS, LAD!"@PaddyTheBaddy can see a future fight between him and @jakepaul once his profile blows up even more after his @ufc debut



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/v0Fusz4GE2#boxing #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/Sy8ExK5p1Y — James Lupton (@slothboxx) August 25, 2021

Paddy Pimblett wants to bulk up before taking on Jake Paul

In a potential clash with Jake Paul, 'The Baddy' knows that the main advantage 'The Problem Child' would have over him is the difference in size as Paul is clearly much bigger than the UFC newcomer. However, Paddy Pimblett intends to bulk up before fighting Jake Paul.

"He will be bigger than me, he would, but I am a fat little bas**rd like that. I'd eat loads of food. I'd eat loads of food and put a bit of weight on and then I'd smash his teeth in," said Paddy Pimblett.

Jake Paul is currently scheduled to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a highly-anticipated boxing match on August 29.

Edited by Harvey Leonard