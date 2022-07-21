"I'm not touching gloves with this little mushroom" - Paddy Pimblett wants to hurt "maggot" Jordan Leavitt over his pre-fight trash talk

Paddy Pimblett has a reputation for being a pretty chill and fun-loving guy. But 'The Baddy' that's shown up for UFC London fight week is angry and looking to hurt his opponent Jordan Leavitt.

Leavitt isn't a bombastic trash talker, but his casual dismissals of Pimblett's accomplishments have really gotten under the Liverpool native's skin. During the UFC London media day press conference, Pimblett said:

"He's chatting all this s***e, and because of it, I always touch gloves but I'm not touching gloves with this little mushroom. It's not happening. I'm coming out and I'm taking his head clean off. I've never really been pissed off leading up to a fight, you know what I mean? But he's a little maggot and I'm going to proper bat him for it. I've never come into a fight wanting to hurt my opponent, but I'm going to hurt him. If I get the chance I'm going to split him open with elbows or rearrange his face."

Pimblett went into what Leavitt said that upset him so much, saying:

"Who's he talking about? He's a no one, he's a nobody, and he's talking about me like I've fought nobody and I'm a no one. His head's gonna fall off when he walks out. He's only ever fought at the APEX. He's only ever fought crabs. There's a big difference between fighting me and fighting Matt Wyman, fighting that fat featherweight [Matt Sayles], and then [Trey] Ogden. As I said, my nan's dead and she'd finish him."

Watch Paddy Pimblett go off on Jordan Leavitt below:

Jordan Leavitt believes his fight against Paddy Pimblett will be a "walk in the park"

Jordan Leavitt has sounded relaxed and confident about fighting Paddy Pimblett since the fight was announced. 'The Monkey King' has complete faith in his ability to beat Paddy 'The Baddy' in London, and that's because he doesn't pay attention to anything but Pimblett's fighting ability.

During the UFC London media day press conference, Leavitt said:

"I don't follow him on social media. I don't think I'm gonna be starstruck, I don't see him as a star ... He's not the most accurate striker. He has one real knockout and is a regional champ, that's it... This fight should be pretty easy. If I stay on my toes, stay disciplined and it should be a walk in the park."

Watch Jordan Leavitt discuss his fight with Paddy Pimblett below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far