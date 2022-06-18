"Why we not trying to get a proven prem player on a free?" - Paddy Pimblett wants Liverpool FC to go after Christian Eriksen

Paddy Pimblett has been left bewildered by Premier League team Liverpool F.C.'s apparent reluctance to try and sign Danish footballer Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this season. Eriksen dramatically returned to professional football earlier this year after suffering a cardiac arrest during the European Championship in 2021.

The creative midfielder has performed impressively of late and will be an asset to any side he plays for in the upcoming season of the Premier League if he stays in England.

Currently part of the Brentford squad, the Danish international's contract with the team is set to expire soon. A host of big clubs, including Manchester United and his former side Tottenham Hotspur, are rumored to be seeking his prized signature without having to pay any transfer fee, but Liverpool F.C. isn't one of them.

Surging UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is surprised that Liverpool F.C. aren't interested in signing the player. The Liverpudlian took to Twitter to urge his favorite football team to go after the 30-year-old.

"Been saying this for ages, why we not trying to get a proven prem player on a free? Madness"

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Liverpool should be considering Christian Eriksen on a free. Imagine the through balls he'd provide for Liverpool's attackers. Liverpool should be considering Christian Eriksen on a free. Imagine the through balls he'd provide for Liverpool's attackers. Been saying this for ages, why we not trying to get a proven prem player on a free? Madness twitter.com/daveockop/stat… Been saying this for ages, why we not trying to get a proven prem player on a free? Madness twitter.com/daveockop/stat…

Paddy Pimblett set to entertain compatriots at UFC London while opponent Jordan Leavitt plans on silencing crowd with upset win

Paddy Pimblett will be looking to keep his undefeated record in the octagon intact when he takes on Jordan Leavitt in front of his fans at UFC London on July 23. In his last two fights, Pimblett picked up first-round stoppages against Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas, respectively.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London 🔥 https://t.co/Z7kELshtn3

Leavitt plans on bringing the Englishman's hype train to a screeching halt in front of his countrymen in London. In an interview with The Schmo, Leavitt claimed he'd silence the crowd by defeating 'The Baddy'. As for the method of victory, Leavitt predicts either a submission or a decision win for himself.

He said:

"I’m kind of excited because they’re gonna get quiet when I finish the fight...Statistically speaking, I think it’s gonna be submission. But if I had to put my money on it, I think it’s gonna be a very awkward decision. I think this fight is gonna be very strange."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far