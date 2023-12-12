“Paddy’s younger, he’s fresher” – Tom Aspinall favors his countryman Paddy Pimblett to get the job done against Tony Ferguson

Tom Aspinall is backing his compatriot Paddy Pimblett in his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson. Pimblett is the younger of two competitors and Aspinall thinks that it will make a huge impact on the outcome this weekend.

The interim UFC heavyweight champion is in Las Vegas to attend UFC 296 and he sat down with TNT Sports for a candid talk. When asked to share his thoughts on Pimblett vs. Ferguson, Aspinall confidently picked Pimblett to get the job done:

“I think Paddy should win this fight. I think Paddy is younger, he is fresher! Tony Ferguson’s got a lot of miles on the clock and I think that that’s going to show in this fight. I think Paddy’s younger and fresher. Paddy’s got a strange style to cope with and as does Tony, to be fair! It’s hard to prepare for both guys but I think just Paddy being younger and fresher and I believe Tony’s on like a six-fight losing streak, is it? Yeah, I’ll definitely back Paddy on this one.”

Tom Aspinall became one of the two current British UFC champions when he defeated Sergei Pavlovich in the UFC 295 interim heavyweight title fight. He will be in attendance at UFC 296 to support his countrymen Paddy Pimblett and Leon Edwards.

Tom Aspinall gives his prediction for the UFC 296 main event

Leon Edwards will defend the title against Colby Covington in the UFC 296 main event. Although Leon Edwards is the current betting favorite, the odds have shifted constantly due to the parity of skills between the two men. However, Tom Aspinall thinks that Edwards can get the better of Covington when they clash inside the octagon:

“I think Leon can take him, no problem! I think Leon is a very, very slick operator. Leon’s just slick and he’s smart as well. He fights with his brain. That’s what someone like me likes to see. I don’t want to see Leon, whom I really like, I don’t want to see him getting into a bout where he doesn’t need to use his brain and use his style really well. I think he can outsmart Covington in this fight for sure."

