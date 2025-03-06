"Paddy stole the show" - Israel Adesanya reveals why he was shocked by King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya recently revisited surging UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett’s submission victory over MMA veteran King Green at UFC 304. 'The Baddy' became the first fighter to force the tap from Green in the UFC to extend his unbeaten run in the promotion.

In the opening round of their bout, a hard leg-kick from Pimblett saw Green fall forward, essentially into an attempted single-leg takedown. The Brit then locked up his American foe's neck and jumped to a guillotine choke, later transitioning to a triangle choke-armbar to force the tap-out.

'The Last Stylebender' was shocked to see Pimblett get the win. In a recent preview video for UFC 313, Adesanya had this to say about the Liverpudlian's victory over Green:

"I think I just remember that fight being flawless and I was shocked. I thought Bobby would know be the veteran to take that and then fu**ing Paddy stole the show."

He added:

"That’s 'cause Paddy started strong. Bobby couldn’t get his flow going."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (1:37):

Green will lock horns with Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313 this weekend. Meanwhile, 'The Baddy' is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler next month at UFC 314.

Israel Adesanya weighs in on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Israel Adesanya recently broke down the main event of UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira will look to defend his light heavyweight strap this weekend against top contender Ankalaev, who is unbeaten in his last 13 bouts.

Because of the challenger's well-roundedness, this matchup stylistically is the toughest one to date for Pereira, who is primarily a striker.

'The Last Stylebender', who has shared both the kickboxing ring and the UFC octagon with Pereira across four bouts, had this to say about 'Poatan's' upcoming title defense:

"I think just think this is going to go leg kicks, leg kicks, leg kicks, left hook. Alex Pereira by KO... He’s going to knock him out in the fourth or fifth round." [14:33]

