"Pads don’t hit back” - Tyson Fury shares surprising take on Francis Ngannou’s viral padwork session 

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are scheduled to face off in an epic crossover fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next weekend.

Ngannou will be making his professional boxing debut, and he has enlisted the help of legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson to prepare for his clash with Fury.

Several weeks ago, 'The Predator' held an open sparring session and invited media members to observe the skillset that 'The Gypsy King' will be up against come fight night.

Footage of the session left fans feeling extremely underwhelmed, and Fury's father even labeled it as an embarrassment.

Tyson Fury was recently interviewed by Boxing King Media on YouTube ahead of his crossover clash with Ngannou, where he gave his opinion on his rival's padwork:

"Pads don't hit back. Tong Po said years ago, 'Pad not hit back.' And it's true, I've seen many people flashy on the pads. Pads don't even mean anything, going on a pad has been only since about 30 years [ago], before that it wasn't even a thing. So, I don't take too much into it. He's come in, he's big and strong and game. He's got a lot to prove. I take him 100% serious. No matter who I'm fighting next Saturday, I couldn't have trained any harder anyway."

Watch the video below from 5:15:

Tyson Fury has been marked as high as a -1200 favorite by some sportsbooks, but with the power that Francis Ngannou packs in his punches, a win for 'The Predator' can't be written off.

Tyson Fury isn't concerned about Francis Ngannou's power ahead of their clash

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to do battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next weekend in the biggest crossover clash since Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

Ngannou has recorded the hardest punch ever thrown and has a slew of highlight-reel knockouts in his MMA career. 'The Predator' will be eager to add Fury's name to his list of knockouts, and given the former UFC champion's power, it could certainly happen.

But Tyson Fury has expressed little concern for the power of Francis Ngannou, and said this during a recent face-to-face interview with 'The Predator' on TNT Sports Boxing:

"All of these guys can punch hard... If you let a heavyweight hit you in the face, knockout. So, it's up to me not to let that happen. If he lands a punch on me, great. If he doesn't, then he doesn't. But my chin is not like a piece of paper, touch and it falls over."

Watch the video below from 7:00: