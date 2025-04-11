"Paige is slapping Dana White" - Paige VanZant reveals hilarious story about her Power Slap debut

Paige VanZant told her mom she’d be participating in “Dana’s show" when she signed up for Dana White’s venture Power Slap. However, her mother misunderstood it as a promotional stunt that involved VanZant slapping White.

Her mom attended Power Slap 8, ready for VanZant to storm the stage and slap the UFC boss. However, as the event unfolded, VanZant’s mom started putting the pieces together. Speaking about the incident on the Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story, she said:

"I was going to do Power Slap obviously and I am telling my mom, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I'm doing Power Slap, it's, you know, Dana White's show.' It's in Vegas and my mom was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll come out.' So she comes, she invites her friends to come too and my mom's telling them like, 'Oh yeah, I got you tickets. It's called Slapfest, I'm not really sure what it is, but Paige is slapping Dana White.'"

VanZant added:

"I don't know when it occurred to her, like maybe it was watching like the ten matches before me of people getting knocked out, for her to realize like, oh, this is what Paige is doing. Because I was surprised she wanted to go, and she doesn't go to my fights. She doesn't really, she gets nervous. Of course, she will if I want her there, she's extremely supportive, but she doesn't go by choice, and she always likes to close her eyes and hide and be in the back."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (22:30):

Paige VanZant confirms free agency following GFL fight cancellation

Paige VanZant confirmed her free agency after her scheduled debut with the Global Fight League was postponed indefinitely. VanZant was set to face Randi Field in May, but the event was scrapped along with other GFL cards.

Since leaving the UFC in 2020, VanZant has fought in BKFC and Power Slap, most recently earning a unanimous decision win at Power Slap 12 in March. MMA journalist Damon Martin reported that VanZant confirmed the news via Instagram story. He took to X and wrote:

"Paige VanZant — who was one of the fighters originally scheduled to compete at the now cancelled GFL cards in May — just posted "free agent" on her IG stories. I've heard quite a few fighters signed there are very doubtful about GFL having a future of any kind."

Check out the X post below:

