Paige VanZant drops photo with ex-WWE star Mandy Rose teasing another collaboration, fans react - "Can’t wait to see you two together"

Paige VanZant and Mandy Rose have just shared a collaborative snap on Instagram. In the picture, the two women can be seen sitting on a shared bicycle, wearing denim shorts. They referenced their past collaboration on social media, teasing another one.

Naturally, this drew fans to VanZant's comment section on Instagram, with many expressing eagerness at the prospect of another collaboration between her and Rose. As is often the case with VanZant's Instagram posts, the comments were largely positive.

One fan described the pair as an all-time great collaboration.

"The greatest collab in history"

Another fan expressed his excitement over the two women working together again.

"I can't wait to see you two together again"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Oh my my my it's gonna be lit asf."

The overall excitement was a common sentiment throughout the comment section.

"Oh heck yess please"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Paige VanZant and Mandy Rose teasing another collaboration

VanZant and Rose are in similar positions. The former parted ways with the UFC years ago and has made her mark as a social media model and OnlyF*ns sensation. Meanwhile, Rose was let go by WWE and has also found her feet modeling on social media and OnlyF*ns.

While Rose is yet to return to pro-wrestling, VanZant is still pursuing something of a career in combat sports, albeit less seriously than when she was a full-time fighter. She is currently preparing for an upcoming boxing match set to take place in either May or June.

However, the identity of her opponent, along with any other details, have not yet been disclosed.

Paige VanZant has also dabbled in pro-wrestling

While Mandy Rose was once a staple of WWE's women's roster, Paige VanZant briefly enjoyed a stint with rival pro-wrestling promotion AEW. Unfortunately, the former UFC fighter's tenure with AEW lasted less than a year, beginning with an appearance alongside her fellow American Top Team fighters.

Expand Tweet

She made her in-ring debut on the 2022 edition of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where she teamed with Ethan Page and Scorpio, emerging victorious. However, she has made no appearances in AEW since, and no longer seems interested in pro-wrestling.