Paige VanZant, Helen Yee and other UFC Divas increase the heat on 4th of July Celebration

The United States of America celebrates its Independence Day on the Fourth of July with legendary pomp and show, and this year, UFC divas added to the festivities with their stunning social media posts.

As the biggest MMA promotion in the world, the UFC is a global representation of the most violent sport one can compete in. However, thanks to the charm and elegance of the women in MMA, fans are treated to a much more graceful side of the sport.

Veteran MMA journalist Helen Yee, who is famous for her engaging interviews with fighters, marked the American holiday with a throwback picture of herself poolside. She wrote:

"Since I really don’t like taking selfies or many pics, here’s one from a few years ago. Hope everyone has a Happy Fourth of July. What’s your plans?"

Former MMA fighter and OnlyFans model Paige VanZant brought the heat with her Twitter post, captioned with simple red, white, and blue hearts.

UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez posted herself celebrating poolside with fireworks. She quote-tweeted:

"Llama a los Bomberos (call the firefighters). Happy 4th."

Popular social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele posted a funny message for her haters and wrote:

"This is what online trolls think I do to get all these UFC opportunities. Happy 4th of July! Stay Hard."

Kay Hansen posted a picture with her pet in red, white, and blue attire accompanied by three white hearts:

Flyweight fighter Miranda Maverick wished her followers a happy Fourth of July with a stunning picture on Instagram and wrote:

"Happy Birthday America"

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste on the infamous Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov brawl at UFC 229

Arianny Celeste is widely known as the 'Queen' of ring girls and given her popularity and status in the world of combat sports, it is unsurprising that the 37-year-old was on duty for the promotion's biggest main event fight in history.

After an ominous build-up marked by personal insults, Conor McGregor faced Khabib Nurmagomedov at in 2018. The historic event remains a hot topic among fans due to the infamous octagon brawl that took place between the two fighters' camps.

In an interview on the UNLEASHED podcast earlier this year, Celeste recalled how the ring girls rushed towards the dressing room and said:

“It was crazy, I just looked at the girls and I was like go, we need to go now... We just started running for the dressing room. There’s also like security right behind us that was like pushing us to go, so we were fine.”

Watch the full interview below:

