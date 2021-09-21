Paige VanZant reveals she received 'the most interesting DM' from NFL star Marquette King

Paige VanZant reached significant heights of success over the course of her career in combat sports. With the kind of fame that she achieved, it's unsurprising that she's received a tremendous amount of unwarranted attention.

She recently opened up about an instance where she dealt with such unsolicited attention on social media from NFL punter Marquette King.

While in conversation with Richie Guerriero, Dan Lambert and Austin Vanderford on an episode of Punchin' In With American Top Team, Paige VanZant offered some insight into her DMs on Instagram.

Vanderford and VanZant recalled that she had received a video from the former Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos punter. The nature of the video, however, was something that the fighters were unwilling to discuss on air.

"(King) might've sent me the most interesting DM that I've ever gotten in my life. It's a video," exclaimed Paige VanZant.

When asked to share some details about the DM that she received, she claimed that it was something that she'd have to show everyone later on.

Paige VanZant is in a must-win situation

Paige VanZant was looking to move on to greener pastures after bidding farewell to the UFC. However, her plans haven't quite worked out.

Having jumped ship to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after inking a multi-fight deal, VanZant was hoping to reinvent herself and fight her way to the top of the foodchain.

However, having fought on two separate occasions, Paige VanZant remains winless. '12 Gauge' was initially outboxed by Britain Hart in her debut. She was subsequently beaten again in her next fight against UFC veteran Rachael Ostovich.

Her future in the promotion likely hinges on her bagging a victory in her next appearance. BKFC President Dave Feldman echoed the same sentiment. He admitted that while she's been putting in Fight of the Night worthy performances, she is currently in a "must-win" situation.

While Feldman has repeatedly come to Paige VanZant's defense, he even understands the need to treat his fighters the same in order to run a successful business.

