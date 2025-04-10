Paige VanZant shares intriguing idea of a 'Tinder for fighting'

Paige VanZant is one of the most popular female fighters to emerge from the UFC despite her somewhat disappointing fight record. Now dabbling in Power Slap, VanZant recently made note interesting idea.
Yesterday, the 31-year-old shared a hilarious post on her social media. It contained an idea, originally posted in 2018, about making software for fighting, like the popular dating app Tinder.
The post read:
"Idea: Tinder, but for fighting. You swipe on dudes whose asses you wanna kick, and if you both swipe each other...you gotta fight."
The former UFC strawweight didn't explicitly express her take on the idea but reacted with seven laughing emojis.
VanZant last fought in the UFC in 2020. After her nine-fight stint in the premier MMA promotion, the 31-year-old dabbled in two crossover boxing fights. Now, she is one of the biggest names in Dana White's Power Slap, where she is undefeated.
Incidentally, VanZant's husband, Austin Vanderford, recently made his promotional debut at UFC Seattle. She was in Vanderford's corner when he defeated Nikolay Veretennikov by knockout.
Paige VanZant's mother shares a hilarious story about her Power Slap debut
Paige VanZant made her promotional debut at Power Slap 8 against Christine Wolmarans, winning via unanimous decision. Preluding her debut, VanZant had informed her decision to her mother, Rachel.
Funnily enough, VaZant's mother had a different idea of the sport. She thought that her daughter would be slapping UFC CEO Dana White. The 31-year-old shared the hilarious story on the recent episode of A Kickass Love Story, which she co-hosts with Vanderford:
"So she comes, she invites her friends to come too. Yeah. And my mom's telling them like, 'Oh yeah, I got you tickets.' Um, 'Yeah, it's called Slapfest, I'm not really sure what it is, but Paige is slapping Dana White.' She's right. She's telling everybody that I'm going to slap Dana for like some promotional thing," VanZant said.
The 31-year-old revealed that Rachel never came to watch when she fought in boxing or MMA despite being supportive of her career. However, that changed with Power Slap, which VanZant's mother found very interesting.
Nonetheless, Rachel did fear for her daughter. Vanderford disclosed to his wife that her mother was very nervous and even walked out of the venue before VanZant's debut.
Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (23:00):